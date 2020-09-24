IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 6, KXIP vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 6 of IPL 2020 on Thursday, September 24th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Captaining Sunil Narine wasn't a total bust but Quinton De Kock let me down on Matchday 5 of the IPL. A decent showing from Deepak Chahar, a couple of good catches, and a stumping helped me scrape past the 200-point mark.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 5: Quinton De Kock, Sunil Narine, Rahul Chahar, and Nitish Rana.

Captain: Sunil Narine | Vice-Captain: Quinton De Kock.

Points scored: 235.5

Credits remaining: 2

Both teams delivered IPL Fantasy players with points in their first encounters. With plenty of in-form and quality players featuring in the game, the right selections can help you score big.

So let's get right into the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 6 of the IPL.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 24th September.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 100

1) Quinton De Kock (MI) (10 Credits)- OUT: The punt on De Kock didn't come off well with him getting out for 1. With Mumbai playing again only on Matchday 10 of the IPL, shipping De Kock out is an easy decision to make.

AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- IN: De Villiers looked very comfortable at the crease against SRH en route to his half-century. He should face Punjab's spinners in the middle-order and could capitalize on their inexperience to get another big IPL score under his belt.

2) Nitish Rana (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Despite KKR featuring in Matchday 8 of the IPL, which isn't far away, I'm letting go of Rana to free up funds to get some quality options from Punjab and RCB.

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits)- IN: Mohammed Shami bowled an outstanding spell against Delhi in the same venue. With him bowling both at the top and in the death for Punjab, he's sure to get among the wickets.

Other alternatives: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) (8.5 Credits), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

Note: I might go with some of these other options as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 6 - KXIP vs RCB:

KL Rahul (Playing), Aaron Finch (Playing), Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, AB De Villiers (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal (Playing), Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ AB De Villiers/ Mohammed Shami.

There are a lot of good captaincy options for your IPL Fantasy team in this match. While I'm not expecting Chahal to pick up three wickets again, Mohammed Shami could have a good game with the ball. KL Rahul and AB De Villiers are two other great options to consider.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 6

KL Rahul looked in good touch before his dismissal against Delhi. I'm backing him to lead from the front and play a great knock against RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal turned the match around for RCB against SRH. He has a good record against the Kings XI batsmen in the IPL and will once again be Kohli's go-to wicket-taker.

AB De Villiers has a great record against Punjab, and he'll look to carry on from his good knock the last match.

Aaron Finch played second fiddle to Padikkal in RCB's first match but will have to play his natural attacking game against Punjab's strong new-ball attack.

Mohammed Shami is my final pick for Matchday 6. The pacer is a genuine wicket-taker and can scalp the wickets of RCB's rather inexperienced middle-order, especially in the death.

Other players

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 7

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 10

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 8

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 9

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 8

Deepak Chahar (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 7