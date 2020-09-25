IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 7, CSK vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of IPL 2020 on Friday, September 24th, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

My decision to captain KL Rahul in Matchday 6 of the IPL was more of a fan-boy choice but how well did it work!? Rahul's 132-run knock and some good bowling from Shami helped me to a huge score on Matchday 6.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 6: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, AB De Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami

Points scored: 520.5

Credits remaining: 0

Both CSK and DC have given IPL Fantasy players some exciting options to choose from. As mentioned before, the right captaincy options can get you a lot of points.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 7 of the IPL.

Transfers

Transfers Used: 2, Transfers Remaining: 98

1) AB De Villiers (RCB) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: Despite De Villiers' decent knock, the fact that RCB plays only on IPL Matchday 10 next makes it easy to remove him and get someone from Delhi.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Rabada looked very dangerous in Delhi's first IPL match, and the way he bowled in the Super Over makes me think he can do it again. I'm backing him to hit timber once more.

2) Aaron Finch (RCB) (9 Credits)- OUT: Finch has gotten a couple of starts but hasn't gotten into his stride yet. With one RCB player already in the team, it makes sense to remove Finch out to get someone else.

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer built a good platform for his innings against Punjab, and he'll be kicking himself for not building upon it. He will undoubtedly be their most important batsman, and I'm expecting a big score from him.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 7 - CSK vs DC:

KL Rahul (Playing), Shreyas Iyer (Playing), Deepak Chahar (Playing), Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer/ Kagiso Rabada/ Ravindra Jadeja

I'm backing the Capitals to have a good game against the Super Kings. Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada will be my top captaincy picks for this IPL match. Ravindra Jadeja can also have a say on a slowing surface in Dubai.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 7

Deepak Chahar will be one to watch out for in this match. He has a knack of picking up wickets and can add to his tally this IPL match.

Shreyas Iyer will be the lynchpin of this Delhi batting unit and should get in among the runs in this match.

Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap last season and is a natural wicket-taker. His battle with MS Dhoni in the death overs will be one to watch out for.

Ravindra Jadeja should have a better outing in this match than he had in Sharjah. With the wicket starting to show signs of turn, Dhoni will look to Jadeja to control the game in the middle overs.

Other players

KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 9

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 10

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 8

Yashashvi Jaiswal (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 9

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 8

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 9

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 10