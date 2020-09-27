IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 9, RR vs KXIP | IPL Fantasy Tips

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL 2020 on Sunday, September 27, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

I was set to go with Shivam Mavi (KKR) (7 Credits) but when Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits) got included, I brought him in to give me some extra 0.5 credits in the bank.

I made a last-minute change to captain David Warner after the toss, and it worked decently. The players from KKR, who actually won the game, disappointed me, with both Narine and Kamlesh Nagarkoti blanking.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 8: Manish Pandey, David Warner, Sunil Narine, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Captain: David Warner | Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Points scored: 181

Credits remaining: 0.5

Both these teams have given a lot of IPL Fantasy points to those who have picked the right players, and they should continue to do so in this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 27th September.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 1, Transfers remaining- 95

1) David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: Warner is a bit too expensive to hold in the team despite SRH featuring again in Matchday 11. Releasing him will free up much-needed funds.

Jos Buttler (RR) (11.5 Credits)- IN: RR's star batsman missed the opener due to an extended quarantine period but he's set to return to the side in place of David Miller. The short boundaries and sluggish wicket of Sharjah is ideal for Buttler to take advantage of, and I'm expecting him to start with a big score.

Note: If Jos Buttler doesn't play, I'll be looking to bring in Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits).

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 9- RR vs KXIP:

KL Rahul (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Playing), Jos Buttler (Playing), Sunil Narine, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul/ Jos Buttler/ Mohammed Shami

KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami's terrific start to the IPL season makes them good options for captain and vice-captain. Jos Buttler on a Sharjah ground will, however, be too good to ignore, and I might prefer him over Shami.

Players who will feature in Matchday 9

Jos Buttler will be looking to help the Royals to a good total at Sharjah. I'm expecting him to have a great game.

KL Rahul looked in great touch in the last IPL game and considering how well the RR batsmen did in their first match, I'm expecting him to have a great game.

Yashashvi Jaiswal fell early against the Super Kings and this time around, he'll look to take his time and play a good knock.

Mohammed Shami has been one of the best bowlers this IPL season, and he'll be the one KL Rahul turns to when a partnership needs to be broken.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 11

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 14

Manish Pandey (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 11

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 10

Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 10

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 12