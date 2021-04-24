IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19, CSK vs RCB and Match 20, SRH vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

In another doubleheader in IPL 2021 featuring the likes of RCB and CSK, Chennai and Mumbai will host their final games of the season on Sunday, 25th April.

The first match of the day will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Later, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

For my Fantasy team, I have made a last-minute decision to bring Pat Cummins instead of Andre Russell.

Players playing in Match 18: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi.

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-Captain: Rahul Tripathi.

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

The team suggested for IPL 2021 Match 18

For the first match of the day, I'll continue to include two regular and one uncapped transfers.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 25th April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 74.

Uncapped Transfers

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) - OUT: I will consider Tripathi for future matches, but I'm opting to release him over Gill, as the former is an uncapped player. I know Shubman Gill is struggling at the moment, but he could come good soon, and Tripathi could play as a floater, depending on the match situation.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) - IN: Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a brilliant half-century against KKR. He scored a fifty against RCB last season and will look to repeat the feat in this game as well.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits).

1) Pat Cummins (KKR) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Pat Cummins hasn't been consistent enough to be considered a regular IPL Fantasy pick, so releasing him makes sense ahead of a venue change.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN: Glenn Maxwell has been a phenomenal signing for RCB, and he'll look to continue his good run against CSK. He'll look to attack CSK's spinners and take the game away from them in the middle overs.

2) Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: Jos Buttler holds up an overseas slot and is too expensive to retain in my fantasy team.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN: Virat Kohli looks to be back in form and will look to close out RCB's Mumbai leg with a good outing against CSK.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 19 CSK vs RCB:

Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli (Playing), Harshal Patel (Playing), Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Moeen Ali (Playing) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 19 CSK vs RCB.

I'm happy with the team balance I have for this game. I'd have liked to have another CSK batsman, but considering their constantly shuffling batting order, going with Moeen Ali and Ruturaj seems like a safe bet. I also have more than enough captaincy options to consider for this game.

Captaincy Picks

Moeen Ali has been a great IPL Fantasy pick so far. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harshal Patel.

All five players in my team look like viable captaincy picks for this match. The toss could ultimately decide who I choose, but Moeen Ali is likely to be higher up the pecking order due to his all-round abilities.

Players who will feature in Match 16 - RCB vs RR

Virat Kohli returned to form against RR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits): Virat Kohli has an excellent record against CSK and looks in good touch. Expect him to pile up the runs at the Wankhede.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits): Glenn Maxwell didn't get an opportunity to bat against RR and would be eager to make the most of his last outing at the Wankhede.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Harshal Patel initially struggled to find his lengths at the Wankhede but made a solid comeback, picking up three wickets. He'll look to stem the run flow towards the end of CSK's innings and pick up some key wickets too.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits): Ruturaj Gaikwad repaid the faith the management placed in him by scoring a breezy half-century against KKR. He'll look to continue that form against RCB in this crunch game.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Moeen Ali will have a point to prove against his former franchise. He has made some vital contributions for CSK with bat and ball and will aim to continue that in this game too. He did sustain an injury when fielding against KKR but should be fit for this match.

Other players

Deepak Hooda (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 24.

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: MI, Match 24.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 21

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 21.

