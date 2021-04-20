IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 14, PBKS vs SRH and Match 15, KKR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The IPL 2021 juggernaut continues with another double-header on Wednesday, 21st April.

The Punjab Kings will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game, with the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Chennai Super Kings later in the day.

Players playing in Match 13: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabad, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav | Vice-Captain: Trent Boult.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

The team suggested for IPL 2021 Match 13.

IPL Fantasy players need to note that they would have to make their transfers separately for both games, with the deadline for the first game being 3:30 PM IST and the second one being 7:30 PM.

I have Arshdeep Singh as one of my uncapped options from the first game. I will be making three regular transfers for the PBKS-SRH game and use my uncapped transfer to get someone in from the KKR-CSK one.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 21st April.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3.

Transfers remaining: 84.

Uncapped Transfers

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Boult is an overseas player, and considering that I might need some overseas slots freed up, I'm opting to release him.

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) - IN: Rahul Tripathi looks like he could have some success at the Wankhede. He has batted well at no. 3 and considering that he's a good player of the short ball, he could have a good game.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits), Shah Rukh Khan (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), and Abdul Samad (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits).

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: With DC playing next only after seven games, it makes sense to release their assets from my team.

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - IN: PBKS play another game, so KL Rahul is duly back in my team. He'll look to improve his strike rate and play a match-winning knock for his side and get them a much-needed win.

2) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm releasing Rabada for the same reason I let Dhawan go. With DC playing seven games later, it isn't prudent to hold such an expensive player in my team.

Rashid Khan (SRH) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - IN: Rashid Khan has been good with the ball for SRH, especially on the slow Chennai tracks. He has had tremendous success against the PBKS batsmen in the past and should pick up some wickets in this game too.

3) Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT: I'm finally transferring Ishan Kishan out of my team, preferring to hold SKY as my MI option instead.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Jonny Bairstow comes into this game in good form, and he has a decent record against PBKS. Expect him to pile up the runs in this encounter.

Note: Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) is a worthy alternative to Bairstow if he plays.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 14 PBKS vs SRH:

Shubman Gill, Jonny Bairstow (Playing), Arshdeep Singh (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan (Playing), KL Rahul (Playing), Moeen Ali, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 14- PBKS vs SRH.

I was particular that I had Rashid Khan for this match after seeing his success against PBKS last season.

As always, I expect Rahul to come good even on a tricky batting surface, while Bairstow should get some runs as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh should use their variations to good effect. Overall, I'm happy with the two batters-three bowlers combination I have for this game.

Captaincy Picks

Rashid Khan is a viable captaincy option against PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow.

Rashid Khan is sure to feature in my captaincy picks on the slow Chennai surface against a nervy PBKS batting lineup. KL Rahul and Bairstow are good options to consider as well. Who I go with ultimately will depend on the toss and pitch report, considering that game is an afternoon affair.

Players who could feature in IPL 2021 Match 14 - PBKS vs SRH

Can Bairstow pull out the big shots against the PBKS bowlers? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits): Arshdeep Singh has been impressive in PBKS' first three games. He'll look to make an impact in the upcoming games as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar hasn't carried on his form from the England series into the IPL. He hasn't been bowling according to the surface and could look to rectify that in this game.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits): Jonny Bairstow batted well against the PBKS bowlers in his last two meetings in 2020. Expect him to produce another solid performance in the IPL on Wednesday.

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits): KL Rahul should aim to score at a brisker pace in this match and lead his side to a victory in the first game of their IPL 2021 Chennai leg.

Rashid Khan (SRH) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits): With 16 wickets in eight games against PBKS at an economy rate of 6.12, Rashid Khan has had tremendous success against the Punjab Kings. He's likely to be in my captaincy plans, especially if SRH bowl second in this IPL game.

Other players

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 16

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 17

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 16

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 15

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 15.

