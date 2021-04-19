IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 13, DC vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals take on the Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, 20th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This fixture has plenty of IPL Fantasy big-hitters that we can consider. The MA Chidambaram Stadium has favored spinners and death bowlers in particular, and IPL Fantasy players must look to get some of those options in their teams. Despite having three players from this match, I'll use two regular transfers for this match and use the uncapped transfer to bring someone in from the PBKS-SRH game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 20th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 89

Uncapped Transfer

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT: I'm holding Moeen Ali as my option from CSK and therefore releasing Gaikwad.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) - IN: Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab's best bowler so far and he should do even better on the sluggish Chennai track. The slowness of the surface should aid his style of bowling and he's likely to finish the game with a sizeable IPL Fantasy haul.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) and Lalit Yadav (ALL) (DC) (6 Credits)

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm electing to release Jos Buttler over Sanju Samson primarily because he's an overseas option and I might need the extra overseas slot over the next couple of games.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Suryakumar Yadav was one of the few MI batsmen who hasn't struggled to time the ball at Chepauk. He'll be cross with himself for missing out against SRH and will be determined to get some runs against DC.

2) Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - OUT: I'm releasing Sakariya since I have Samson as the RR representative in my team. He is a solid uncapped option, though, and I will consider him for future games.

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Boult has picked up plenty of wickets in these first three games for MI and is feeding off the pressure that Bumrah is creating at the other end. He troubled the DC batsmen last season and will look to deliver both with the new ball and at the death.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 13, DC vs. MI:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (Playing), Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Sanju Samson, Trent Boult (Playing), Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada (Playing), Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Moeen Ali, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 13- DC vs. MI.

I'm going with three batters and two bowlers for this game. I will be transferring Ishan Kishan out after this game and am hoping for one decent haul from him before that happens. Suryakumar Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan are both in great form and should get runs on any wicket. Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada could taste great success on this bowler-friendly wicket.

Captaincy Picks

Dhawan is in great form ahead of this encounter. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kagiso Rabada.

The toss has played a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the matches played in Chennai. Considering the number of viable captaincy picks I have, I'll wait for the toss and pitch report before concluding.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 13 - DC vs. MI

SKY made a 6-ball 10 against SRH. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav looked fluent in his short stay at the crease against SRH. He'll look to play a more substantial knock against DC this match.

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits): Ishan Kishan will want to redeem himself after getting dismissed for a very uncomfortable 21-ball 12 against SRH. Expect him to bring out the big shots against the DC bowlers.

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits): Boult's new role at the death enhances his already high wicket-taking opportunities. If MI are defending a total, he'll be on my radar as a captaincy option.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits): Dhawan should like batting on this Chennai surface, especially when the ball is still new. He'll look to lead his side's charge with the bat and help them get an elusive win over MI.

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits): Rabada has been a bit expensive in his first two games for DC. He'll look to contain the run flow and keep the MI batsmen in check.

Other players

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RR, Match 16

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. SRH, Match 14)

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RCB, Match 16

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. CSK, Match 15

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. KKR, Match 15

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 14