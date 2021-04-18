IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 12, CSK vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

IPL 2021 action continues as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 12 on Monday, 19th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 11: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, and Kagiso Rabada

Credits Remaining: 2.5

The team suggested for IPL 2021 Match 11.

This looks like a game filled with IPL Fantasy potential. Since I already got Gaikwad as my uncapped player ahead of this game, I'll continue making two regular and one uncapped transfer for this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 19th April.

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 10- RCB vs KKR and Match 11- DC vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Transfers

Advertisement

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 89

Uncapped Transfer

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits) - OUT: I'm looking to get a different set of PBKS players before their next game, so I'm releasing Hooda.

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits)- IN: Chetan Sakariya has bowled well in the first two games for RR and has shown control both with the new ball and at the death. He went wicketless against DC and will look to make more of an impact against CSK.

1) KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm continuing with my practice of releasing Rahul after Punjab's matches. He'll be back in my team before the game against SRH.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN: Buttler has a good record against CSK, and is too good a player to miss out three games in a row.

2) Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT: Since I already have Rabada as my pacer from DC, I'm opting to release Avesh Khan ahead of this game.

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Samson will want to bat with more consistency for RR, especially since he's the captain now. Expect him to get a good score in this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 12, CSK vs. RR:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing), Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler (Playing), Sanju Samson (Playing), Chetan Sakariya (Playing), Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Moeen Ali (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Advertisement

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 12- CSK vs. RR.

I expect this game to be a high-scoring one and have opted to double down on the RR top order. While picking Samson was partly to allow me to remove Ishan Kishan after the MI-DC game, he looks like a very promising IPL Fantasy pick this season. Moeen Ali offers tremendous value at his price and is an IPL Fantasy must-have from CSK.

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson

My captaincy picks for this game will be between Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson. Moeen Ali is likely to be either my captain or vice-captain due to his all-round abilities. I'll be able to decide further based on the toss.

Players who will feature in Match 12 - CSK vs. RR

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Moeen Ali looks like IPL Fantasy gold considering that he bats at No.3 and bowls 3-4 overs every game. He'll look to build on his solid start to the campaign.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits): Gaikwad needs to deliver in this game to hold on to his spot in the side. He'll look to play some positive shots upfront and get into his groove.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits): Jos Buttler got off to a flyer against PBKS and was dismissed early against DC. As a senior overseas player in the side, he'll aim to play a solid knock in this game.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits): Sanju Samson fell cheaply against the Delhi Capitals. He'll aim to be more consistent this season and get a good score against CSK.

Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits): Sakariya looks like a great budget option this season. At six credits, he's a decent uncapped option to consider for RR's games.

Other players

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RR, Match 16

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. MI, Match 13

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 14

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. MI, Match 13

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. CSK, Match 15

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs. DC, Match 13