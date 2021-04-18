IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 10, RCB vs KKR and Match 11, DC vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The first double-header of IPL 2021 is here, with two matches set to take place on Sunday, 18th April. The first game of the day will see Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Delhi Capitals take on the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai later in the day.

Players playing in Match 9: Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Jonny Bairstow | Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

Credits Remaining: 3.5

Points Scored: 2,665

Overall Rank: 67,200

The team suggested for Match 9.

IPL Fantasy players should note that they would have to make transfers for the double-header matches individually. They should make their transfers ahead of two separate deadlines and should be wary of missing them. Since I already have one uncapped player for the RCB-KKR game from the previous game, I'll be making just one regular and one uncapped transfer for this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 18th April.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 9, MI vs. SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Transfers

Transfers used - 1, Transfers remaining - 93

Uncapped Transfer

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Bairstow is an explosive pick, but given the level of rotation we've seen from SRH, his place in the side isn't safe. With them only playing again five games later, I'm opting to release the overseas option in Bairstow.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN: Harshal Patel has done exceedingly well for RCB this season. At seven credits, he's a budget-friendly uncapped pick.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

1) Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Boult is an expensive overseas pick and I'd prefer retaining Ishan Kishan in my team over the next couple of games. I will consider bringing him in for MI's next match.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN: Virat Kohli has got off to a couple of good starts at Chennai, but he hasn't used that platform well. He has an excellent recent record against KKR and should back himself to get a good score.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 10, RCB vs KKR:

Shubman Gill (Playing), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana (Playing), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel (Playing), Deepak Hooda, Virat Kohli (Playing), Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Shikhar Dhawan, Moeen Ali, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Advertisement

Suggested Team for Match 10- RCB vs. KKR.

I'm not over-investing in a single game at the moment and have opted to save one transfer instead of using it for this match. The afternoon conditions will make the pitch drier and there could be something in it for the batsmen early on. The surface should play better than some of the other games, so having three top-order batsmen and an all-rounder looks like a safe bet.

Captaincy Picks

Kohli was kicking himself at the way he got dismissed against KKR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shubman Gill, and Nitish Rana.

The four batting options in my team should figure into my captaincy picks for this match. Virat Kohli is a bankable option and he's likely to be either my captain or vice-captain for this game. I will take a more decisive call based on the toss.

Players who will feature in Match 10 - RCB vs. KKR

Advertisement

Shubman Gill batted well against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits): Maxwell played a brilliant knock against SRH and won the Man of the Match award. He'll look to carry on his form against the KKR bowlers as well.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Harshal Patel has executed his plans to perfection in the death overs this season. Considering KKR's attacking approach, they should go hard at him and he should end up picking up a couple of wickets in the game.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits): Shubman Gill has got off to a couple of good starts and he'll look to convert them into a big score.

Nitish Rana (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits): Nitish Rana has started this season brilliantly with back-to-back half-centuries. He has a decent record against RCB and will aim to put pressure on their new ball bowlers right from the start.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits): Virat Kohli is too consistent not to get a half-century soon. He loves playing against KKR and he'll look to use his starts well in this game.

Other players

Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. DC, Match 11

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. DC, Match 13

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 14

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RR, Match 12

Note: Switch over to the next slide for IPL Fantasy preview of Match 11, DC vs. PBKS.

1 / 2 NEXT