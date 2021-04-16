IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 9, MI vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 9 of IPL 2021 on Saturday, 17th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 8: KL Rahul, Jhye Richardson, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Hooda.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Credits Remaining: 3

Points Scored: 2339.5

Overall Rank: 77,027

The games in Chennai have been rather low-scoring, and that trend should continue. I don't see any uncapped player worth bringing in for this game, so I'll be getting someone from the RCB-KKR game that's next. Other than that, I'll be making two regular transfers.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 17th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 94

Uncapped Transfer

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT: Gaikwad could be dropped after a couple of poor outings with the bat. With CSK only playing in Match 12 next, I'm transferring him out.

Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits)- IN: With Abdul Samad the only viable pick from the MI-SRH game, I've opted to look ahead by going with the in-form Nitish Rana.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Abdul Samad (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits), Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

1) KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits)- OUT: Rahul is once again too expensive to retain. I'll bring him in for Punjab's next game against DC.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Bairstow looks like a decent IPL Fantasy option against MI. He could soon be replaced by Williamson, and the England man needs to prove himself to hold on to his spot in the side.

2) Jhye Richardson (PBKS) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: Richardson has had a couple of sub-par outings for PBKS. While he should get more opportunities, I'm opting to release him over Moeen Ali due to the latter's better performances.

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits)- IN: Boult picked up two wickets against KKR and should get more against SRH. Teams are looking to play out Bumrah, and in the end, they may fall to some slower balls from Boult in the death overs. He's, as always, a big threat with the new ball.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 9, MI vs SRH:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (Playing), Nitish Rana, Avesh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (Playing), Deepak Hooda, Trent Boult (Playing), Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Moeen Ali, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Playing).

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 9- SRH vs. MI.

I've gone with just the four players for this game due to the lack of solid uncapped options in either team. With the wickets at Mumbai behaving as equally unpredictably as Chennai, it may be better to minimize the risky transfers and play it safe.

Captaincy Picks

Jonny Bairstow is a viable captaincy option. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Trent Boult, Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

All four options in my team are decent captaincy picks, and I'll pick them based on the toss. It has been tough to score runs in the death overs of the second innings, so I will consider that when making my decisions.

Players who will feature in IPL 2021 Match 9 - MI vs. SRH

Trent Boult was excellent with the new ball in the last IPL season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits): Ishan Kishan hasn't really got going this season. He'll look to make his mark on this game and score runs at a brisk pace.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled better against RCB than he did against KKR. He'll look to get back to the form he showed against England.

Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits): Boult could be deadly both with the new ball and at the death for MI. Expect him to pick up a couple of wickets in this game.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits): Bairstow will look to play a good knock and solidify his position in the side, with Williamson breathing down his neck.

Other players

Nitish Rana (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 10

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. KKR, Match 10

Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. DC, Match 11

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RCB, Match 10

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RR, Match 12