IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 8, PBKS vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings in the 8th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday, 16th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 7: Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, and Rahul Tewatia

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Credits Remaining: 2.5

Points Scored: 2103.5

Overall Rank: 84,747

The team suggested for Match 7.

The Punjab Kings look like a team that could produce lots of IPL Fantasy hauls throughout the season. The Wankhede stadium has witnessed some big totals so far and IPL Fantasy players should invest more in batters. I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer for this game as well.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 16th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 96

Uncapped Transfer

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: It was a matter of retaining Prithvi Shaw or Shikhar Dhawan for DC's next game and I've opted to go with the latter. I would've ideally liked to hold Shaw, but my team balance means that I need to have Avesh Khan until I find a suitable replacement.

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits) - IN: Hooda looks like a great IPL Fantasy option, especially if he's batting at number four for PBKS. He'll look to take the attack to the CSK bowlers during the middle overs.

1) Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: Buttler is a bit too expensive to retain in my team. I will certainly consider bringing him in for future games.

2) KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - IN: It's a game for the Punjab Kings and naturally, KL Rahul makes his way back into my team. He'll be looking to build on his blistering 50-ball 91 from the first game.

3) Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: With the Royals playing at the Wankhede, there isn't going to be much use for the spinners. Tewatia also bats at number seven and there are better uncapped options than him in the Royals team.

4) Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Now, this is a slightly risky pick that could work out well, especially if Ali continues to bat at No.3. He batted well against DC and will look to contribute with the ball as well.

Note: Suresh Raina (CSK) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) is a decent alternative to Moeen Ali for those who don't have an overseas slot. If he isn't likely to bat at No.3, I'll go for Suresh Raina myself.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 8, PBKS vs. CSK:

Suggested Team for Match 8- PBKS vs. CSK.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing), Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (Playing), Deepak Hooda (Playing), Jhye Richardson (Playing), Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan, Moeen Ali (Playing) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Wankhede remains a good batting wicket despite what RR showed against DC. I'm opting to go with three batters and one all-rounder for this game, with Jhye Richardson as the only bowler in my team.

Rahul and Hooda have been in great form and will look to carry that on in this match too. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jhye Richardson will both look to redeem themselves after a poor first outing.

Captaincy Picks

Can KL Rahul continue his solid run with the bat? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Hooda.

The four batting options in my team will be the primary captaincy options in my side. KL Rahul is likely to be my captain for this game and he has usually delivered for my IPL Fantasy team. Nevertheless, the toss will play a role in deciding my selection, especially with the chasing team finding it easier to bat.

Players who will feature in Match 8 - PBKS vs. CSK

Moeen Ali could do a great job at No.3 for CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Moeen Ali is a decent IPL Fantasy differential and if he continues to bat at number three, he could offer excellent value.

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits): Rahul has been consistently scoring runs in the IPL. He looks to be in good form and will back himself to get a good score against CSK.

Deepak Hooda (BAT) (PBKS) (7 Credits): Deepak Hooda played a blistering knock against RR after coming out to bat at number four. He'll look to take on the CSK spinners and get another good score next to his name.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits): Ruturaj Gaikwad played a match-winning knock against Punjab in CSK's last game of IPL 2020 and will look to repeat that feat. He got out cheaply in the first game and will look to get off to a good start in this one.

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits): Jhye Richardson was expensive in the first game against RR. He should get used to the conditions as the tournament goes on and produce a decent performance in this game.

Other players

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. KKR, Match 10

Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. MI, Match 9

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. PBKS, Match 11

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs. RCB, Match 10

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs. SRH, Match 9