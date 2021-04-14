IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 7, RR vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals will clash with the Delhi Capitals in the 7th match of IPL 2021 on Thursday, 15th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammad Nabi didn't feature against RCB, so I brought in Jason Holder instead.

Players playing in Match 6: David Warner, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Maxwell, and Jason Holder.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Credits Remaining: 2.5

Points Scored: 1890.5

Overall Rank: 85,584

The team suggested for Match 6.

The Wankhede has been an excellent venue for batting, and selecting the right players can lead to some mammoth IPL Fantasy hauls. I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfers ahead of this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 15th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 98

Uncapped Transfer

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT: With RCB playing next only in Match 10, I'm releasing Harshal Patel to make an uncapped transfer.

Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits)- IN: Avesh Khan bowled brilliantly on a batting surface against CSK. He could shine alongside Woakes or Rabada in the second game and trouble the RR batsmen.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Manan Vohra (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7.5 Credits), Shreyas Gopal (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

1) David Warner (SRH) (BAT) (12 Credits) - OUT: Warner, as stated before, is too expensive to retain in my team. I might also opt to go for some other SRH batsmen for their next clash against MI.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN: Shikhar Dhawan looks to be in cracking form and could continue his brilliant run against RR. He was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020 and will look to feast on an inexperienced RR bowling lineup.

2) Jason Holder (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT: Holder's place in the SRH XI doesn't look fixed, and I've opted to retain Bhuvneshwar Kumar as my option from SRH.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits)- IN: Buttler would've been gutted with his dismissal against PBKS after getting off to a great start. With Stokes gone, he's the senior player in the side and will have to shoulder the batting responsibility with Samson. Expect him to get a good score against DC.

Note: Those who don't have the funds or overseas slot to get Buttler can opt to go for the in-form Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (9.5 Credits)

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 7, RR vs DC:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan (Playing), Prithvi Shaw (Playing), Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell, Shikhar Dhawan (Playing), Jos Buttler (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 7- RR vs DC.

I'm going for a batting-heavy team for this game, considering the conditions at the Wankhede. Jos Buttler will look to take more responsibility with the bat, and with Nortje likely to be unavailable, DC's bowling will be that bit weaker for him to score runs. The DC openers will look to make the most of RR's inexperienced bowling attack as well.

Captaincy Picks

Dhawan(L) and Shaw(R) are among the best opening pairs in the IPL (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jos Buttler.

The three main batting options in my team will be my main captaincy picks for this game. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were both in great form against CSK, and they will aim to continue in that vein against RR. Jos Buttler will look to make amends for his dismissal against PBKS and could play a solid knock for his side.

Players who will feature in Match 7 - RR vs DC

Jos Buttler got off to a flyer against PBKS in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits): Shaw carried on his form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy into the IPL and played a blazing knock against CSK. He'll look to do that again versus the Royals.

Jos Buttler (RR) (WK) (10.5 Credits): Buttler has been a consistent performer for the Royals and will look to step up in Stokes' absence. He will look to convert his starts into a mammoth inning.

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) (BAT) (10.5 Credits): Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form right from the ODI series against England. He produced a stellar knock against CSK and will look to cash in against RR.

Avesh Khan (DC) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Avesh Khan finished with figures of 2/23 in his four overs on a batsmen-friendly Wankhede surface. He'll look to do well once more and add to his IPL wickets tally.

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Tewatia couldn't contribute much with bat or ball against PBKS. He'll look to do better in this important game for his side.

Other players

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 10

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 9

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 10

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 9