IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 6, SRH vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Wednesday, 14th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both these teams have some star players who can perform anywhere in the world. The wicket in Chennai has been pretty balanced and we can expect another solid contest between bat and ball. Since I have just one player from this game, I'll be using three regular transfers and one uncapped transfer on this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 14th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 3, Transfers remaining - 100

Uncapped Transfer

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT: With KKR playing next only on Sunday, it makes sense to release Varun Chakravarthy to make my uncapped transfer.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN: It was between Harshal Patel and possibly Devdutt Padikkal as my uncapped picks for this game, and I've opted to go with the former based on his brilliant performance in the first game.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Abdul Samad (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits) and Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits).

1) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: It was a toss-up between Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan, and I'm holding the latter because he's the only keeper in my team, and I'm not looking to get a keeper from the RCB-SRH game.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN: Maxwell looked like his usual self against MI, playing some outrageous shots on the way to his 28-ball 39. His battle against Rashid Khan will be exciting to watch and he looks set to have a solid outing for RCB.

2) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - OUT: Bumrah is too expensive to retain in my IPL Fantasy team. Once again, I might consider him for MI's future games.

David Warner (SRH) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN: Warner looked out of sorts against KKR and looked like getting out right from the onset. He'll look to get back to his usual self against RCB and play a big inning.

3) Nitish Rana (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm releasing Rana over Gill because I'll be able to bring him in on a free transfer since he's an uncapped player.

Mohammad Nabi (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Mohammad Nabi looks like a decent IPL Fantasy option to consider. He has done really well against RCB in the past and has a knack for picking up wickets. He also looks like a decent batting option, considering he walked out at No.5 against KKR.

Note: Rashid Khan (SRH) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) is one to consider for those who don't prefer going for Mohammad Nabi.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 6, SRH vs. RCB:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel (Playing), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jhye Richardson, Glenn Maxwell (Playing), David Warner (Playing), Mohammad Nabi (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Playing).

Suggested Team for Match 6- SRH vs. RCB.

Both these teams have plenty of firepower in their batting, and it'll be interesting to see how they perform on a slow wicket. I'm backing overseas stars from both teams to come good in this game. I've gone with two batsmen (Maxwell isn't likely to bowl), one all-rounder and two bowlers to keep a balanced team.

Captaincy Picks

Can Maxwell help RCB get past SRH? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The three overseas players in Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner will be my primary captaincy options for this game. The toss has had a lot of say in the games played at Chepauk so far, and I'll be selecting my captain only after the toss and pitch report.

Players who will feature in Match 6 - SRH vs. RCB

Can Bhuvi bowl a tight spell against RCB? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits): Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to make a comeback after getting hammered in the first game. Expect him to be right on the money in this game.

Mohammad Nabi (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Nabi picked up some crucial wickets to stem the flow of runs towards the end of KKR's innings. He has done quite well against RCB in the past and considering that he's batting at five, he could contribute with the bat as well. Rashid Khan is a decent alternative to consider as well.

David Warner (SRH) (BAT) (12 Credits): Warner fell cheaply against KKR and he'll be determined to lead his side's charge against RCB. He has been very consistent in the IPL and should get a good score in this game.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits): Maxwell announced his arrival for RCB with his switch-hits off Rahul Chahar's bowling. He'll look to stay at the crease longer and play a match-defining knock for his side.

Harshal Patel (RCB) (BOWL) (7 Credits): Harshal Patel bowled brilliantly against MI and would be full of confidence. He'll play a pivotal role in the death overs once again for RCB.

Other players

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 8

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 9

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 7

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 10