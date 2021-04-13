IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 5, KKR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Mumbai Indians in match five of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, 13th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 4: KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, Jhye Richardson, and Rahul Tewatia.

Captain: Ben Stokes | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Credits Remaining: 0.5

Points Scored: 1,024

Overall Rank: 1,18,442

The team suggested for Match 4.

The wickets in Chennai have produced some exciting contests so far. While it's likely to be on the slower side, batters from both these teams have what it takes to score runs, and this looks like a good game for IPL Fantasy points. I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer ahead of this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 13th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 103

Uncapped transfer

KL Rahul (PBKS) (WK) (11.5 Credits) - OUT: Rahul is too expensive to hold on to my team for long periods. While I'll bring him in for PBKS matches, I have no qualms about releasing him now.

Nitish Rana (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Rana looked very comfortable with the bat against SRH and will look to carry on with that form.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) and Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits).

1) Ben Stokes (ALL) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: Like Rahul, Stokes is a bit too expensive to retain in my team. He could make his way back for RR's future games, though.

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN: Bumrah looked back to his best against RCB and almost single-handedly dragged his team back into the contest. KKR are certain to lose wickets considering their attack-minded batting approach, and Bumrah could get a decent IPL Fantasy haul.

2) Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) - OUT: It was a bit of a toss-up between Morris and Tewatia. However, I needed to free up an overseas slot for future transfers, and hence, I've elected to go with Morris.

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Suryakumar Yadav would've been disappointed after missing out on a good score against RCB after getting off to a great start. He's in the form of his life and is due a big knock in this game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 5, KKR vs MI:

Shubman Gill (Playing), Ishan Kishan (Playing), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy (Playing), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jhye Richardson, Jasprit Bumrah (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Nitish Rana (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Suggested Team for Match 5- KKR vs. MI.

KKR-MI clashes tend to have lots of great performances, and that's why I'm going with six players. I'm not too keen on any of the overseas players from this fixture but have nevertheless freed up some overseas slots with the RCB-SRH game in mind.

Captaincy Picks

Can Bumrah(R) dent KKR's batting order? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Nitish Rana.

The uncertain nature of these opening games means that it's better to select your captain and vice-captain after the toss and pitch report. Nevertheless, I've got some exciting options to choose from as my captain and vice-captain for this game.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are in great form, and they'll be looking to convert their starts into big scores in this game. Jasprit Bumrah is an option in any game and on any surface, and he should pick up wickets this time as well.

The in-form Nitish Rana is someone to consider as well.

Players who will feature in Match 5 - KKR vs. MI

Suryakumar will be looking to register a big score in this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits): Ishan Kishan rode his luck to had a decent outing in the first game. Having gotten a better understanding of the conditions, he'll look to get his season going with a good knock against KKR.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy had an average outing in his first game. He'll look to tighten the leash around the MI batsmen in this game.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits): Gill threw his wicket away after a decent start against SRH. He'll look to up the scoring rate in the powerplay and bat sensibly in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits): Suryakumar Yadav looks like he could get a big score against his former team. Batting at number three, he's in the perfect batting position for any team and should rack up the points.

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits): While he's a bit expensive, Bumrah is worth the extra credits. He's MI's strike bowler and should pick up some wickets in this game.

Nitish Rana (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits): Rana will look to build on that blazing knock against SRH and perform well against his former side.

Other players

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 7

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 8

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 7

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6