IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 4, RR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Punjab Kings in match 4 of IPL 2021 on Monday, 12th April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 3: Shubman Gill, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan | Vice-Captain: David Warner

Credits Remaining: 1

The team suggested for Match 3.

The Wankhede Stadium continues to be an excellent batting surface. An encounter between these two sides is sure to produce a lot of runs, and consequently, IPL Fantasy points. I will use two regular and one uncapped transfer for this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 12th April.

Transfers

Transfers used - 2, Transfers remaining - 105

Uncapped transfer: Yes

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT: Chahal had a poor outing in RCB's first game, and with them playing their next match on Wednesday, I'm open to releasing him.

Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN: Tewatia was IPL Fantasy gold last season. He came close to making his India debut recently and will look to produce some match-winning performances this season and try to get back into the national squad.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (PBKS) (7 Credits), Shreyas Gopal (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR)

1) David Warner (BAT) (SRH) (12 Credits) - OUT: Though SRH plays their next game in a couple of days, Warner is the most expensive asset in my team, and he needs to make way in this game.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) - IN: I'm going to have KL Rahul in my team for every PBKS game. While it is a fanboy move, it worked out pretty well last season. Expect him to play his natural game and score runs at a quicker pace this season.

2) Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT: I could've released Shubman Gill instead of Shakib. But since I'm transferring in an all-rounder, letting go of Gill will leave me with just two batters, and hence I'm keeping him for now.

Ben Stokes (ALL) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - IN: Stokes was in great form in the ODI series against India, and he'll look to carry that forward into the IPL. The Wankhede looks like a venue he would love to bat at, and he could also contribute with the ball.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 4, RR vs PBKS:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia (Playing), Jhye Richardson (Playing), Ben Stokes (Playing), Chris Morris (Playing), KL Rahul (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The team suggested for Match 2

The Wankhede looks like a treat for batting and I think with Rahul, Stokes, and Tewatia, I have that end of the game covered. Ideally, I would've liked to have another batsman after looking at how the CSK-DC match played out. However, since it's the first game of the season for both teams, I've elected to settle with this team.

Captaincy Picks

Can Stokes deliver for the Royals this season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, or Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Ben Stokes | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul(If PBKS bat first)

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes(If RR bat first)

KL Rahul and Ben Stokes will be my primary captaincy picks for this fixture. Both batsmen should find it easier chasing, and that's why I'll captain them when their respective sides are chasing a total. Jhye Richardson is another decent option to consider, although I'm likely to stick with KL Rahul and Stokes.

Players who will feature in Match 4 - RR vs PBKS

Will KL Rahul have another great season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits): PBKS' new signing will look to prove himself in his first game. He's likely to get some wickets with the ball and is also capable of contributing with the bat.

Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits): Another big-money signing, Chris Morris will be the leader of RR's pace attack. He's likely to secure some wickets, considering that he'll bowl both with the new ball and at the death.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits): Rahul has a decent record against RR, and he'll look to play a solid knock to open his account this season.

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits): Tewatia did the impossible when he dragged RR from a losing position over the finish line against PBKS (then KXIP) last season. He'll look to contribute with both the bat and the ball against them once again.

Ben Stokes (ALL) (RR) (10.5 Credits): Stokes came into his own towards the end of last season and played some brilliant knocks for the Royals. He walks into this game in excellent form and should have a solid outing.

Other players

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 5

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 7

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 6

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 5

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6