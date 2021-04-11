IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 3, SRH vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 3 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 11th April.

The wicket in Chennai isn't as sluggish as it used to be, and there seems to be a decent scope for points from this fixture. I will be using two regular transfers and an uncapped transfer because KKR is a team that has some viable players who are worth bringing in.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, 11th April.

Transfers

Transfers used- 2, Transfers remaining- 107

Uncapped transfer: Yes

Rishabh Pant (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT: Pant is the most expensive asset in my team right now, so he's the one who'll make way for my uncapped transfer. It shouldn't be too much of an issue since DC's next match is match 7 of IPL 2021.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN: It was a toss-up between Nitish Rana and Varun for the free uncapped transfer, and I decided to go for the latter considering the slow Chennai surface and the fact that I already had Shubman Gill in my team.

1) Suresh Raina (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: With CSK playing next after six days, I have no problem in letting Raina go.

Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN: While it isn't confirmed yet, Shakib Al Hasan is very likely to be a part of KKR's playing XI for the first game. He offers tremendous value at nine credits and can deliver with both bat and ball.

Note: If Shakib doesn't play, I'll be going with Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits).

2) Marcus Stoinis (DC) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT: I need to free up an overseas slot, and hence am releasing Marcus Stoinis for this game.

David Warner (SRH) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN: The SRH skipper bided his time last season before unleashing havoc on the opposition bowlers in some crucial games towards the end. He'll look to kick off this season with a win.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 3, SRH vs KKR:

Shubman Gill (Playing), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy (Playing), Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jhye Richardson, Shakib Al Hasan/ Kane Williamson (Playing), Chris Morris, David Warner (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Playing).

Suggested Team for Match 3- SRH vs KKR

After seeing MI and RCB score some runs at Chepauk, I've opted to have some more batting cover for this game. David Warner looks like he will get some runs in this fixture, although it's comeback man Shakib that I have my eye on. Shubman Gill and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be permanent fixtures in the team. They can be relied upon and are affordable picks too.

Captaincy Picks

Can David Warner get his season off to a good start? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shakib Al Hasan/Kane Williamson, David Warner, Shubman Gill or Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Preference #1 (If Shakib plays)

Captain: Shakib al Hasan | Vice-Captain: David Warner (Toss doesn't matter)

Preference #2 (No Shakib)

Captain: Kane Williamson | Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill (if KKR bat first)

Captain: David Warner | Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (if SRH bat first)

I've always been a big fan of Shakib Al Hasan as an IPL Fantasy option. He generally bats in the top four, stays deep, and plays the anchor role very well. He's also deadly accurate with the ball and can pick up 1-2 wickets on any surface. He will be my first-choice captain pick if he's playing, irrespective of the toss.

If he doesn't play, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shubman Gill are all decent options to consider.

Players who will feature in Match 3 - SRH vs KKR

Can Shakib make a successful comeback for KKR?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits): Bhuvneshwar was in great form during the ODI and T20I series against England. Expect him to open his wickets tally for the season in this game.

David Warner (SRH) (BAT) (12 Credits): Warner will be eager to play a solid innings to get his team's season off to a flying start. He has an excellent record against KKR and has amassed 912 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike rate of 146.15.

Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) (ALL) (9 Credits): Shakib Al Hasan is a perfect all-rounder. He has a very high points-potential and should deliver a solid IPL fantasy haul if he plays. If not, Kane Williamson is another decent option to consider.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy will look to make up for missing out on a team India spot by giving his best for KKR this season. He should get plenty of assistance from this Chennai wicket.

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits): Gill scored the most runs for KKR last season. He'll look to play with more freedom at the top of the innings and increase his strike rate while keeping the runs flowing.

Other players

Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 4

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 4

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 7

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 6

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 5

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8