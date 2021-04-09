IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for match 2, CSK vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in match 2 of Vivo IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 10th April.

Players playing in Match 1: KrCapitalsya, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and AB De Villiers.

Captain: Krunal Pandya | Vice-Captain: AB De Villiers

Credits Remaining: 0

The team suggested for Match 1.

Since it's still early stages, I'm not too eager to invest heavily in one particular fixture, and hence, my transfer activity will remain less. I'm looking to use one uncapped and regular transfer each to get five players out of this fixture.

Any game played at the Wankhede has a balanced scope for points, and this could prove to be a fruitful game for IPL Fantasy players.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 10th April.

Also Read: IPL Fantasy 2021: Best fantasy XI for Match 1, MI vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Advertisement

Transfers

Transfers Used- 1, Transfers remaining- 109

1) AB De Villiers (WK) (RCB) (11 Credits)- OUT: ABD is the most expensive player in my team right now, and with RCB playing next only in Match 6, he's the one that has to make way.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits)- IN: Pant wasn't a part of my plans initially, but his recent form suggests that he could be an invaluable pick this season. He's likely to bat at number four and will get enough time in the middle to make an impact. At ten credits, he looks like a solid pick whenever DC plays.

Uncapped Transfer: Yes

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (MI) (8.5 Credits)- OUT: Krunal Pandya is the casualty in my bid to bring in Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ishan Kishan holds up the wicket-keeper slot so that I can make my transfers without any constraints. As a result, Krunal is the player that had to make way.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits)- IN Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be the only uncapped player worth picking from this game. The youngster showed signs of promise towards the end of last season and he can hopefully carry on that form.

Note: If Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't play, I won't use my uncapped transfer, and Krunal Pandya will remain in my team.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 2, CSK vs DC:

Advertisement

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Playing)/ Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant (Playing), Prithvi Shaw (Playing), Yuzvendra Chahal, Jhye Richardson, Suresh Raina (Playing), Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis (Playing), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Suggested Team for Match 2- CSK vs DC

I've opted to go with lots of batters for this game, considering the batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede. Also, MS Dhoni usually likes to pick 6-7 bowling options, and very often, most of them don't get to bowl their full quota of overs. The lack of information about who will play makes me want to stay away from CSK's bowlers and all-rounders.

As for DC, I'm sure to have Rabada on my team once he's back, but I'm not sure if I trust the likes of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran.

Captaincy Picks

Can Stoinis repeat his heroics from last season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, or Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement

Captain: Prithvi Shaw | Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis(If DC bat first)

Captain: Marcus Stoinis | Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant(If CSK bat first)

I'm expecting Suresh Raina to come good this season, but I think he will be a bit rusty in the first game, and I'm not considering him as a captaincy option.

Prithvi Shaw could light up an empty Wankhede, especially if DC bat first. Rishabh Pant also has a good record at the venue. I'm likely to include Marcus Stoinis in my captaincy picks irrespective of the toss owing to his all-round abilities.

Players who will feature in Match 2- CSK vs DC

Can Prithvi Shaw deliver for the Capitals in the IPL? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (8.5 Credits) : Shaw should carry on from where he left off in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Expect him to play his natural game and get some runs under his belt.

Suresh Raina (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) : Raina will be crucial to CSK's chances this IPL. The franchise's highest run-scorer, he'll look to stamp his authority by playing a solid knock batting at No.3.

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) : Pant will look to deliver with the bat in his first game as captain in the IPL. He should pile up the runs at a batting-friendly venue like the Wankhede.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) (Assuming he plays): Ruturaj has shown tremendous composure at the crease while batting in the IPL, and he looks like he could have a breakthrough IPL season for CSK this time around.

Advertisement

Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits): Stoinis was instrumental in DC's success last IPL season. Apart from contributing with the bat, he might bowl some overs, considering that DC's primary pacers won't be available.

Other players

Chris Morris (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 4

Jhye Richardson (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 3

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 5

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 5

Shubman Gill (BAT) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 3