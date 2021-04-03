IPL Fantasy 2021: Top 5 Uncapped Picks | IPL Fantasy Tips

IPL Fantasy 2021 is here with a few new rules and features that should make this season more exciting than the previous one.

The introduction of the free uncapped transfer for every match has virtually upped the total number of available transfers from 120 to 180.

Top five uncapped IPL Fantasy picks:

The uncapped player transfer increased the number of transfer possibilities in previous IPL Fantasy editions. With an average of three transfers available per match, there could likely be some very different fantasy teams.

However, IPL Fantasy players will also have to take a call on whether it's worth making an uncapped transfer just because it's available. Nevertheless, uncapped players will play a significant role this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five uncapped picks for the IPL 2021 season.

#5 Nitish Rana (KKR) (Batsman) - 8.5 credits

Nitish Rana is an important part of the KKR team. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

IPL 2020 was Nitish Rana's best season in terms of runs scored, but his average of 25.14 meant that he was inconsistent. He batted at various positions last season and tasted success opening the batting alongside Shubman Gill.

There has been a lot of confusion over KKR's batting order, with the top seven getting shuffled a lot last season.

Nevertheless, this will be an important IPL season for the 27-year old Rana. There are plenty of suitors emerging to fill the remaining spots in the Indian T20I and ODI sides. So having a good IPL campaign would strengthen Rana's case for making it to the India team.

The left-hander had a solid Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, where he was the highest run-scorer for Delhi. He's likely to play a key role in KKR's top order, and at 8.5 credits, Nitish Rana's a great IPL Fantasy option to have in teams.

#4 Rahul Tewatia (RR) (All-rounder) - 8.5 credits

Rahul Tewatia played an epic innings against KXIP(now PBKS) in IPL 2020. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Tewatia was certainly the find of IPL 2020. The all-rounder shined both with the bat and the ball and was undoubtedly RR's best player last season. He also emerged as an invaluable budget pick in IPL Fantasy teams and was among the highest point-scorers last season.

While the Royals have made some new acquisitions this season, Tewatia should remain one of the team's main men. He was very economical with the ball and provided some invaluable contributions with the bat.

At 8.5 credits, Tewatia is a very safe and reliable IPL Fantasy pick and one that could be worth a free transfer.

