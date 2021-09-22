IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 34 - MI vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go head to head in the 34th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Players playing in Match 33: Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits).

Captain: Kagiso Rabada. | Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 33: DC vs SRH

MI and KKR are among the best teams in the league for IPL Fantasy options, and this clash could result in some explosive hauls. I already have three players from this match, and could make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 23rd September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 47.

1) Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT| Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) - IN.

2) Bhuvneshwar Kumar (BOWL) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT| Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

To compensate for the three transfers made yesterday, I'm going with just one regular and one uncapped transfer for this match. Andre Russell's bowling has elevated his IPL Fantasy appeal. KKR also seem ready to promote him up the order, and he looks like a deadly IPL Fantasy asset to include in your team.

After Venkatesh Iyer's promotion as an opener, there is no shortage of choice among the uncapped picks. However, I've opted for the more expensive Nitish Rana, who's likely to bat at no. 3. MI's opening bowlers look lethal, so it feels better to back the experience and pedigree of Rana when I have the choice.

It was tough releasing Rabada over Dhawan. But I decided to let the former go because he's an overseas player. It's easier to remove Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his indifferent outing, though.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 34 - MI vs KKR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 34- MI vs KKR

I have five decent picks from this match, with one all-rounder, two spin bowlers, and two batters. The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium did support the pacers more, and I'm slightly nervous selecting two spinners. However, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy have demonstrated that they can pick up wickets even on tricky tracks, and that gives me enough reassurance.

The other three options don't require much elaboration, though. Suryakumar Yadav is due a good score, and will look to improve his shot selection. Andre Russell and Nitish Rana also have a good chance of delivering the points. I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank ahead of the next game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 34 - Summary

Andre Russell wil look repeat his heroics with the ball from the reverse fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 34: Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits), Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Captaincy: Andre Russell is the standout captaincy option irrespective of the toss, and I'm likely to go with him for this match as well. I'm not ready to trust spinners with captaincy on this Abu Dhabi surface yet, though. Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana are decent options to select as the vice-captain.

Other Players

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 35.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 37.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 36.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 35.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36.

