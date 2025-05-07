KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 7, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in the 57th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR held onto their tiny chance of making it to the playoffs after a one-run win over the Rajasthan Royals on May 4, registering their fifth win of the season in 11 games. Andre Russell's (57*) return to form was a huge positive for them, and they'll look to keep the winning momentum going tonight.

CSK, meanwhile, suffered a gut-wrenching two-run defeat to RCB despite Ayush Mhatre's stellar 94-run knock, ably supported by a half-century from Ravindra Jadeja (77*). They're clearly playing for pride in this final phase of the league stage, and will aim to throw a wrench into KKR's plans and seek revenge for their defeat in the reverse fixture.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this match.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

#3 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Noor Ahmad has been CSK's best bowler by a country mile.

One of IPL 2025's best bowlers, Noor Ahmad has been one of the silver linings in an overall disappointing season for CSK. The Afghan mystery spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 11 outings at a solid bowling average of 19.63, and was the only CSK bowler to have a decent night with the ball in the reverse fixture.

KKR are one of the teams that have lost a lot of most wickets to spin this season. Most of their middle-order batters, including captain Ajinkya Rahane, have looked clueless against spin. Noor has been unlucky not to have more wickets to his name, with CSK's terrible fielding costing him plenty of dismissals thus far, and is due a big wicket haul.

On what should be a spin-friendly surface, he could wreck this KKR batting lineup, and thus, he is a smart left-field Dream11 captaincy choice.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as a potential long-term solution for the No. 4 spot for CSK with his consistent performances as a batter this season. Long criticized for his poor strike rate against spin, Jadeja took on the RCB spinners successfully in their last outing, finishing with a 45-ball 77, albeit in a losing cause.

He could also enjoy a great outing with the ball against a KKR side that have lost plenty of wickets to spinners this season. While his record against the KKR spinners is a slight concern, Jadeja's role in this team as the No. 4 batter and someone who bowls 3-4 overs every game makes him a valuable Dream11 pick and a solid armband choice.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

A regular Dream11 captaincy option whenever KKR plays, Sunil Narine's point-scoring potential is even higher in this fixture against CSK, a team he enjoys playing against. Narine has one of the best wicket-taking and economical numbers against the Super Kings. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the reverse fixture in Chennai.

Narine could go big at the top and punish the CSK bowlers in the powerplay, adding to his points tally, before squaring it up with his bowling on a conducive surface for spinners. He has quite a high points ceiling and is an easy Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

