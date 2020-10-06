Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

The IPL is only a few weeks in, and CSK fans have seen it all. They have been through personnel concerns, a woeful run of games and a swashbuckling partnership between Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis to get them back on track.

Although MS Dhoni and co have just two wins in five games, they come into this fixture on the back of a stunning ten-wicket win against a hapless KXIP side.

With the likes of Shardul Thakur and Shane Watson starring for the three-time IPL champions, CSK will go into this game with a lot of confidence and will look to win their third game in IPL 2020.

However, they come across a KKR side that has blown hot and cold this season. With two wins in four games, KKR has had a decent start to their campaign although they have a lot of intriguing questions to answer.

The form of Sunil Narine is a major talking point ahead of this fixture with the West Indian unable to come up with a telling contribution with bat or ball. Rahul Tripathi's explosive knock and the presence of Tom Banton waiting in the wings, only adds to the complexity of this problem.

Elsewhere, KKR have a largely settled unit with the duo of Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill leading the way with the bat. With a solid bowling attack in place as well, they should prove to be a handful for CSK.

The head-to-head record reads 14-8 in CSK's favour with the three-time IPL champions doing the double over KKR in IPL 2019. Dinesh Karthik and his men would love to exact revenge upon CSK as both sides look for a win in Abu Dhabi.

Thus, one can expect a cracking encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Advertisement

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Check IPL Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 21

Date: 7th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

Unlike the pitches in Sharjah and Dubai, the one in Abu Dhabi has offered some help to both the pacers and spinners. While the pacers have enjoyed the conditions with the new ball, the spinners have grown in stature as the innings has progressed.

Most teams have preferred to see out the initial phase before launching an attack towards the end of the innings and one reckons that that modus operandi could be followed on Wednesday too.

Advertisement

The average first innings score at this venue in IPL 2020 is 168 with the team batting first emerging victorious on three out of six occasions. However, both teams would ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with dew expected to play a significant role as the match progresses.

KKR vs CSK IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KKR vs CSK IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Ambati Rayudu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell