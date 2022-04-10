KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have had a decent IPL 2022 campaign so far, with three wins in four games. The likes of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins have hit their strides in the last few games, serving KKR well. But they now face a wounded Delhi Capitals side, who come into the game on the back of two losses. However, the return of David Warner and Anrich Nortje should hand Delhi Capitals the favorites tag. With both teams keen to clinch an all-important win, an entertaining game beckons in Mumbai.

KKR vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakravarthy and Umesh Yadav.

Match Details

KKR vs DC, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 10th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Get the latest IPL 2022 live score updates here every day!

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Brabourne Stadium despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. There won't be much swing on offer early on for the pacers, allowing the batters to play their natural game. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KKR vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant has shown glimpses of his explosiveness in the middle order, he is due for a big one. While KKR's bowling attack revolves around the spin-twins Narine and Chakravarthy, Pant is a wonderful player of spin, which should hold him in good stead. With Pant keen to get some runs under his belt, he is a must-have in your KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer is set to face his former IPL side after KKR roped him him at the mega auction. The Kolkata captain is still to make an impact with the bat, unable to get going against spin in the middle overs. However, given his potential and ability to anchor the innings, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel is one of the best spin-bowling allrounders in the league, with the Indian international impressing with both bat and ball in IPL 2022. With KKR's batting being right-handed heavy, Axar should hold the key for DC in the middle overs, making him a good addition to your KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sunil Narine: Even though he hasn't picked up many wickets, Sunil Narine has been brilliant in the middle overs for KKR. His ability to turn the ball both ways and vary his pace according to the conditions has served Kolkata well. With the conditions likely to suit him yet again, Narine can be backed to pick a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 315 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 224 points

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 204 points

Important stats for KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw - 109 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 36.33

Umesh Yadav - 9 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.33

Kuldeep Yadav - 6 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.50

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar