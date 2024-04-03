KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 16

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a great start to the 2024 season as they have won both of their last two matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, need to figure out their winning combination as they have won only one of their last three matches.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 33 times, and no team has shown sheer dominance. Both the teams have won 16 matches, while one match ended in no result.

KKR vs DC Match Details

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 3 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs DC, 16th Match

Date and Time: 3rd April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. The pitch will be fresh since the last match here was played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 362 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Pacers got nine wickets while spinners got only two wickets.

KKR vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W W L W L

DC - W L L L W

KKR vs DC Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarty

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

KKR vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has shown his class in the first two matches as he smashed a total of 97 runs. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

David Warner

David Warner has an exceptional average of 45 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 42 at this venue. Shreyas Iyer is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 96 runs in the two head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 137.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Khaleel Ahmed. The pitch conditions will heavily favor pacers. Mukesh Kumar is another good bowler who has taken three wickets in his two matches at this venue.

KKR vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially at a batting pitch. He is also expected to bowl four overs, which makes him the best captain option. He has smashed 334 runs and taken 14 wickets in the 13 head-to-head matches.

David Warner

David Warner loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 45 against Kolkata Knight Riders and fans can expect a big show today.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs DC, 16th Match

Mitchell Marsh

David Warner

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, D Warner, V Iyer

All-rounders: M Marsh, A Patel, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: K Ahmed, H Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Pant, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer, D Warner, P Shaw

All-rounders: M Marsh, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: K Ahmed, M Kumar, V Chakravarthy