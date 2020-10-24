KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The first game on a double-header Saturday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Abu Dhabi.

DC have been among the most consistent sides in the tournament, and are comfortably placed at the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 7 wins from 10 games. However, they are on the back of a loss against the Kings XI Punjab, who made the most of Anrich Nortje's absence to register their third win on the trot.

KKR, on the other hand, come into this game after a demoralising loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. An abysmal top-order batting performance left Eoin Morgan with a lot to do, with Dinesh Karthik's form and the availability of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine being big concerns for KKR.

DC are the definite favourites for this game, but KKR desperately need a win to make the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table theirs.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is firmly atop the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Kagiso Rabada has taken 21 wickets in just 10 games in IPL 2020, and he's firmly perched atop the Purple Cap list. The South African speedster has always risen up to the occasion when asked to provide breakthroughs, and has also been very effective at the death.

Alongside Anrich Nortje, who's expected to reclaim his place in the DC playing XI for this game, Rabada could extract revenge for the mauling that KKR dished out to him in the reverse fixture. The only time this IPL where he's gone for runs, the express pacer was picked apart by Eoin Morgan against the short boundaries at Sharjah.

But the KKR batting lineup currently looks very vulnerable, making Rabada a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has scored a decent amount of runs for KKR in IPL 2020

Shubman Gill is KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020, but he has managed only 312 runs so far. He has converted only one of his starts into big scores, and played a horror shot against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his previous game to leave the team reeling at 3/3.

Despite these factors, Gill is bound to come good at the earliest, especially in the anchor role that he's taken up in IPL 2020 thus far. The 21-year-old might not be striking the ball at a great pace, but he has managed to hold up one end while the other KKR batsmen attempt to step up the ante.

Due a big score, Gill is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has thrown his wicket away in the last couple of games

DC's most consistent batsmen over the first half of IPL 2020, Shreyas Iyer has had to play second fiddle to the rampaging Shikhar Dhawan over the last few games. Unfortunately for the DC captain, he has gotten out in unlucky and careless fashion recently.

Iyer was caught right on the boundary against the Chennai Super Kings, and he was then strangled down the leg side in DC's previous IPL 2020 game against the Kings XI Punjab. He recorded his highest IPL 2020 score (88*) against the same opposition earlier this year, which should give him immense confidence.

The DC skipper has shown that he is not one to fail in too many innings in a row, and is the prime candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs DC IPL 2020 game.