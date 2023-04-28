KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 29th, 2023  

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 29. The KKR vs GT match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Led by Nitish Rana, the Knight Riders will go into the game after beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 21 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Titans, on the other hand, have a great chance of getting to the top of the table by displacing MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs on April 25.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for KKR vs GT. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Jason Roy (KKR) – 7.5 credits

Jason Roy of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Jason Roy has shown a lot of consistency thus far and should be picked for the KKR vs GT match. The right-handed batter has racked up 160 runs from three matches at an average of 53.33 and a strike-rate of 170.21. Roy will be high on confidence after scoring a match-winning fifty against RCB. Roy is expected to open the batting in the upcoming contest.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill has arguably been the standout batter for the Titans and should be picked for the KKR vs GT match. The right-hander has notched up 284 runs from seven matches at an average of 40.57 and a strike-rate of 142.71. He has paced his knocks brilliantly and established himself as a reliable player for the Titans.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the history of the IPL. He should be picked for the KKR vs GT match. The leg-spinner has been the standout bowler for the Titans in IPL 2023. Rashid has picked up 14 wickets from seven matches. He also picked up a hat-trick when the Titans last faced the Knight Riders.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's KKR vs GT Dream11 contest? Jason Roy Rashid Khan 0 votes