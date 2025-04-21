KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 39

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, April 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed seventh on the points table with three wins in seven matches. They lost their last match to the Punjab Kings by 16 runs. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won five of their last seven matches. They won their last match of the tournament against the Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Te two teams have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches. Gujarat Titans have won 2 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 1. One match was abandoned due to rain.

KKR vs GT Match Details

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game begins at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs GT, 39th Match

Date and Time: 21st April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow SuperGiants, where a total of 472 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

KKR vs GT Form Guide

KKR - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

GT - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

KKR vs GT Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane ©, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (impact)

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford (impact)

KKR vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 315 runs in the last seven matches. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Ajinkya Rahane and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form with the bat and can any day start bowling too. He has smashed 365 runs in the last seven matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 130 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches. Arshad Khan is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 14 wickets in the last seven matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler pick for today's match.

KKR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 130 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last seven matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 315 runs in the last seven matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs GT, 39th Match

Sunil Narine

Shubman Gill

Jos Buttler

Sai Sudharsan

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, Q de Kock

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, S Gill, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, H Rana, M Siraj, P Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, Q de Kock

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, S Gill, S Sudharsan, S Rutherford

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: R Khan, H Rana, P Krishna

