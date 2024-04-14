KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 28

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs LKN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

KKR have had a great start to the 2024 season as they have won three of their last four matches. They are currently placed second in the points table. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. They lost their last match against Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

These two impressive sides have locked horns thrice, with Lucknow winning all three encounters.

KKR vs LKN Match Details

The 28th match of the IPL 2024 will be played on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs LKN, 28th Match

Date and Time: 14th April 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. Since this is an evening match, fans can expect spinners to be crucial.

The last match here was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, where a total of 412 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets. The pacers got nine wickets while spinners got only four wickets.

KKR vs LKN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - L W W W L

LKN - L W W W L

KKR vs LKN Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer ©, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda

KKR vs LKN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has shown his class consistently in this season, smashing runs in almost every match. He has an average of 41 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer loves performing against KKR and this pitch also suits him. Rinku Singh is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 113 runs in the three head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 195.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marcus Stoinis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with the bat but also show their dominance with the ball at this venue.

Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur. Mitchell Starc is not in the best of form but is capable of taking a crucial wickets in any match.

KKR vs LKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is opening the innings with Phil Salt and his role is very clear. He can therefore give a lot of points from the first ball itself. He is also bowling 3-4 overs, which makes him the best captain option.

He has smashed 44 runs and taken three wickets in the three head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 210. He has already smashed 161 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell loves performing against Lucknow Super Giants and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 32 at this venue at a strike rate of 189. He had also taken 34 wickets at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs LKN, 28th Match

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top-order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, Q de Kock, N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, M Stoinis

Bowlers: M Starc, Y Thakur, R Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, Q de Kock, N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: S Iyer

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: M Starc, V Chakravarthy, R Bishnoi, N Ul Haq