KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 8, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) face off in the 21st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's the first match of a Tuesday doubleheader, with the Punjab Kings taking on the Chennai Super Kings later on.

It has been a mixed bag for both KKR and LSG so far, with two wins and defeats apiece. LSG scraped through to a win against MI at home in their last outing, powered by a spirited bowling effort, led by young mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi.

KKR, meanwhile, extended their excellent record over SRH with a massive 80-run win, courtesy of a blazing 29-ball 60 from Venkatesh Iyer before their bowlers, led by Vaibhav Arora, completed a rout of the SRH batters.

In what should be an interesting contest at the Eden Gardens, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

Mitchell Marsh made an explosive 31-ball 60 against the Mumbai Indians in his last outing.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gotten off to a phenomenal start this season. He has smashed three half-centuries in four games, averaging 46.00 and striking at 185.85. He has been absolutely disdainful against opposition pacers in the powerplay, and up against a somewhat middling KKR new ball attack, Marsh could record another big score.

He has found the boundaries with ease, especially against the seamers, and even if he doesn't last long against the KKR spinners, Marsh could finish with a sizeable Dream11 haul by the end of the powerplay. With a very high points ceiling as an opening batter, Mitch Marsh is a quality captaincy option on Dream11.

Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine has yet to really take off this season, with only one good outing against RCB in three matches. However, he had a great outing against LSG last season, and against a much weaker bowling lineup on paper than he faced last time around, Narine could have a fruitful outing tonight.

The mystery spinner has a good matchup against a lot of the LSG batters and should enjoy a good game with the ball on what should be a spin-friendly surface. Even if he doesn't reach the heights of last season with the bat, a handy cameo with the bat at the top of the innings packed with boundaries seems very likely in this match.

Considering his all-round point-scoring ability, Narine is a shoo-in when it comes to Dream11 captaincy in this match.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

With 201 runs to his name in four matches at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 218.48, Nicholas Pooran is the Orange Cap holder coming into match 21 of IPL 2025. The Caribbean keeper-batter has been devastating with the bat against all types of bowling, smashing 16 sixes and 18 boundaries so far.

While he had an off-day against MI at the Ekana Stadium, he is sure to enjoy batting at other venues. At the Eden Gardens, Pooran has scored 103 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 166.1, and if he manages to avoid getting dismissed by compatriot Sunil Narine and his mystery spinning partner Varun Chakravarthy, another big inning awaits Pooran.

He's definitely the best Dream11 captaincy option on paper.

