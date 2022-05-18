KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 66

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 66th match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, 18 May.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are still in with a slim chance of qualification with six wins so far. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are in desperate need of a win as they come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins. Their opponents Lucknow Super Giants have lost their way in the last week or so, losing to Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, they have been one of the best teams in IPL 2022 with a win sealing their place in the playoffs. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

KKR vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith/Abhijeet Tomar, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sam Billings (wk), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

LSG XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera/Manish Pandey and Ravi Bishnoi.

Match Details

KKR vs LSG, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 66

Date and Time: 18th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The previous game at the DY Patil Sports Stadium saw the bowlers rule the roost with the Delhi Capitals (DC) defend 159 with relative ease. There isn't much swing available for the pacers early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer more help to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160 should be a great total with dew likely to play a part in the second innings of the match.

Today’s KKR vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Although Quinton de Kock has blown hot and cold in recent games, he remains a valuable asset at the top of the order. The southpaw is known for getting off to fast starts in the powerplay given his range against pace. With de Kock due for a big one, he is a good addition to your KKR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been decent with the bat in IPL 2022, but has failed to strike a chord with consistency. Although he has had his troubles against high-end pace, Iyer has scored over 300 runs. Like de Kock, Shreyas has also failed to score many runs in his last few games and will be keen to get a big one in this must-win game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell was the star of the show in the previous game, putting in a brilliant performance with both the bat and ball. While Russell in KKR's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022, it is his batting exploits that will be in the spotlight going into the game. With Russell in fine form, he is a must-have in your KKR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been LSG's go-to bowler this season, impressing in the middle and death overs. While his new-ball prowess is bound to come in handy, Avesh's ability to hit the hard lengths effectively should serve him well against a susceptible KKR batting unit. With the conditions also suiting him, Avesh is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 981 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 728 points

Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 658 points

Important stats for KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 351 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 29.25

Deepak Hooda - 406 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 31.23

Andre Russell - 330 runs and 17 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ravi Bishnoi, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar