KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 12

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Mumbai Indians will be happy to come back to their home as away matches were quite disappointing for them. They have lost both of their last two matches. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match of the season against the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 34 head-to-head matches. The Mumbai Indians have won 23 matches, while the Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 matches.

KKR vs MI Match Details

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs MI, 12th Match

Date and Time: 31 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is neutral with equal opportunities for both bowlers and batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last T20I match played at this venue was between England and India back in February 2025, where a total of 344 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

KKR vs MI Form Guide

KKR - W L

MI - L L

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. The Protea batter has smashed 101 runs in the last two matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 44 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Chakaravarthy has an exceptional venue record. He has also picked up three wickets in the last two matches. Trent Boult is another good bowler for today's match.

KKR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 44 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He smashed 11 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs MI, 12th Match

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock, R Rickelton

Batters: S Yadav, A Rahane, T Varma

All-rounders: S Narine, M Ali, H Pandya

Bowlers: T Boult, V Chakaravarthy, D Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: Q de Kock, R Rickelton

Batters: S Yadav, A Rahane, T Varma

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russel, H Pandya

Bowlers: T Boult, V Chakaravarthy, D Chahar

