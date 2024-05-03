KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 51

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won six of their last nine matches. They are currently placed second in the points table. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are second last in the 2024 points table with only three wins of their last 10 matches.

These two sides have locked horns 32 times, and Mumbai Indians have dominated in 23 matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won only 9 matches.

KKR vs MI Match Details

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs MI, 51st Match

Date and Time: 3rd May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is extremely good for batters, where fans can expect some powerful hitting by big players. The last IPL match played here was between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, which was on batter-friendly pitch and a total of 392 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. The Mumbai Indians have won 52 of their 82 venue matches.

KKR vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W L W L W

MI - L L L W L

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, and Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. He hasn't played against Mumbai Indians or at this venue, but he is in the best form of his life. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma loves performing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has already smashed 315 runs in the last 10 matches. He has an average of 43 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are other good options for today's matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine is in the best form of his life, performing both with bat and ball. He has already smashed 372 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last nine matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken 14 wickets in the last 10 matches. Varun Chakaravarthy is another good bowler who has taken 11 wickets in the last 9 matches.

KKR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is in exceptional form and you can expect another good innings from him in today's match. He has already smashed 372 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last nine matches. This makes him the best captaincy option for today’s match.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt has shown his class in this year's IPL as he is smashing runs in each and every match. He has smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. He played a beautiful innings of 68 runs in just 33 balls in the last match against Delhi Capitals. You can expect another good innings from him in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs MI, 51st Match

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma

Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: P Salt, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav, S Iyer

All-rounders: A Russell, H Pandya, S Narine

Bowlers: J Bumrah, V Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepesr: P Salt, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, R Singh, S Iyer

All-rounders: A Russell, H Pandya, S Narine

Bowlers: J Bumrah, G Coetzee

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback