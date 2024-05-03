KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 51

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
The Kolkata Knight Riders have won six of their last nine matches. They are currently placed second in the points table. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are second last in the 2024 points table with only three wins of their last 10 matches.
These two sides have locked horns 32 times, and Mumbai Indians have dominated in 23 matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won only 9 matches.
KKR vs MI Match Details
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KKR vs MI, 51st Match
Date and Time: 3rd May 2024, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is extremely good for batters, where fans can expect some powerful hitting by big players. The last IPL match played here was between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, which was on batter-friendly pitch and a total of 392 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. The Mumbai Indians have won 52 of their 82 venue matches.
KKR vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
KKR - W L W L W
MI - L L L W L
KKR vs MI Probable Playing XI
KKR Playing XI
No injury updates
Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, and Jasprit Bumrah.
KKR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Phil Salt
Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. He hasn't played against Mumbai Indians or at this venue, but he is in the best form of his life. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma loves performing against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has already smashed 315 runs in the last 10 matches. He has an average of 43 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are other good options for today's matches.
All-rounders
Sunil Narine
Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine is in the best form of his life, performing both with bat and ball. He has already smashed 372 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last nine matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah
The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken 14 wickets in the last 10 matches. Varun Chakaravarthy is another good bowler who has taken 11 wickets in the last 9 matches.
KKR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine is in exceptional form and you can expect another good innings from him in today's match. He has already smashed 372 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last nine matches. This makes him the best captaincy option for today’s match.
Phil Salt
Phil Salt has shown his class in this year's IPL as he is smashing runs in each and every match. He has smashed 392 runs in the last nine matches. He played a beautiful innings of 68 runs in just 33 balls in the last match against Delhi Capitals. You can expect another good innings from him in today's match.
5 Must-Picks for KKR vs MI, 51st Match
Sunil Narine
Phil Salt
Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma
Andre Russell
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeepers: P Salt, I Kishan
Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav, S Iyer
All-rounders: A Russell, H Pandya, S Narine
Bowlers: J Bumrah, V Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepesr: P Salt, I Kishan
Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, R Singh, S Iyer
All-rounders: A Russell, H Pandya, S Narine
Bowlers: J Bumrah, G Coetzee
