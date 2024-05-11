KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 60

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently leading the points table with eight wins of their last 11 matches. They have a NRR of 1.453. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are out of the playoffs race as they have won only four of their last 12 matches.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 33 times. The Kolkata Knight Riders have won 10 matches, while the Mumbai Indians have won 23 matches.

KKR vs MI Match Details

The 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 11 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs MI, 60th Match

Date and Time: 11th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, where death over pacers will be crucial. The last match here was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 310 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets. Pacers and spinners got six wickets each.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won 51 of their 87 venue matches, while the Mumbai Indians have won 10 of their 13 venue matches.

KKR vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W W W L W

MI - W L L L L

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Vaibhav Arora.

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Nehal Wadhera.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is in great form as he has already smashed 429 runs in the last 11 matches. He has also smashed 334 runs in just 6 venue matches. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and this pitch also suits him. He has an average of 48 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also smashed 334 runs in the last nine matches. Tilak Varma is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 384 runs in the last 12 matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine is in the best IPL form of his life as he has already smashed 461 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last 11 matches. Hardik Pandya is also a good all-rounder who will bat in the top order and bowl at least 3-4 overs.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Starca. The pitch conditions will heavily favor them. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 23 wickets in 17 head-to-head matches. Varun Chakaravarthy is another good pick. He has taken 16 wickets in the last 11 matches.

KKR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is opening the innings with Phil Salt and his role is very clear. He is therefore able to give a lot of points from the first ball itself. He is also bowling four overs, this makes him the best captain option. He has already smashed 461 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last 11 matches. He has smashed 559 runs and taken 69 wickets in 58 venue matches.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt loves performing against Mumbai Indians and this pitch suits him a lot. He has smashed 429 runs in the last 11 matches. He has smashed 336 runs in six venue matches with four half centuries.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs MI, 60th Match

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Phil Salt

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Salt, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, H Pandya

Bowlers: M Starc, J Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Salt, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, H Pandya

Bowlers: M Starc, J Bumrah

