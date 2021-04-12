KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 13th, 2021

Match five of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders got off to the perfect start with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although their big guns Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell failed with the bat, they had the uncapped duo of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi to thank for propelling the team to a match-winning total. KKR's bowling attack wasn't really up to the mark, but Varun Chakravarthy's performance should hold him in good stead. Not many changes are expected from the Knight Riders, given the game will be played at the same venue.

KKR's opponents, the Mumbai Indians, got off to a false start, following a last-ball defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 opener. Despite the loss, Marco Jansen's terrific performance gave the Mumbai think-tank some food for thought as they try and get their IPL 2021 campaign back on track. It shouldn't be too hard for a side that boasts the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to return to winning ways. The presence of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the top six also adds some much-needed depth and balance to the side. MI's bowling unit will need to come up with a better performance, with Jasprit Bumrah being the key.

Mumbai Indians are the clear favorites heading into the IPL 2021 game and rightly so. Their superior balance and firepower make them a force to reckon with in this format. They also have a great record against the Knight Riders, with the last match between the two sides ending in a comfortable eight-wicket win for the current IPL champions. However, Kolkata Knight Riders look a more relaxed unit this time, which should make for an exciting contest. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, one can expect a thriller at Chepauk on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 13th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been on the slower side in IPL 2021. The pacers have got the new ball to move around, while also varying their pace to good effect.

There is ample turn on offer for the spinners, making the middle overs a crucial phase in the context of the match. Batsmen will look to take on the bowling in the powerplay overs before the ball starts gripping the surface.

Dew could play a role later on, forcing teams to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. Although 150-160 runs should be par at the venue, both teams have the batting to exceed it with ease.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KKR vs MI)

KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav