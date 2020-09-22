KKR vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 23rd, 2020

Match 5 of the IPL (Indian Premier League) features a blockbuster clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

The Knight Riders are finally in action this season, but they will be in the firing line right away against a formidable Mumbai Indians side who lost their first game in IPL 2020 against CSK.

Despite boasting a power-packed batting unit, Mumbai Indians failed to capitalise on a good start and succumbed to an Ambati Rayudu special last week. They will be looking to get back to winning ways in this fixture, although it will be easier said than done, especially against Dinesh Karthik and Co.

One of the more fancied sides in this competition, the Knight Riders, have made a few personnel changes with Siddhesh Lad and Pat Cummins set to don the purple of KKR once again.

The two-time IPL champions have a much more balanced side this time around, with Eoin Morgan adding much-needed experience to a previously fragile middle-order. Not to mention, they also possess two MVP award winners in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine who is all set to embrace the pinch-hitter's role at the top of the order alongside Shubman Gill.

With a decent bowling attack complimenting an explosive batting unit, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope for the perfect start on Wednesday.

The last time these two sides faced off against each other in the IPL, MI decimated KKR by nine wickets last year, a defeat that cost the latter a playoff spot. With revenge firmly on their minds, the Knight Riders would fancy their chances in what should be a close encounter against Rohit Sharma and his men. Nevertheless, another entertaining game is on the cards with both sides looking for their first win in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Andre Russell, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5.

Date: 23rd September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was a touch on the slower side in the opening IPL 2020 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. While the ball did come on nicely, change of pace and a hint of inconsistent bounce troubled the batsmen who had to bide their time in the middle before going big.

The spinners will be crucial in the middle phase, although there is some grass on the surface that could offer some help to the pacers as well. Batting under the lights is relatively easy with the ball skidding on to the bat nicely, so either side will look to chase after winning the toss.

Anything around the 160-run mark should be a competitive score although it may not be enough considering the firepower at the disposal of both sides.

KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins and Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Vice-Captain: Krunal Pandya.