KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Punjab Kings had a brilliant start to their IPL 2022 campaign, chasing down a big total against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They will be keen to sustain their winning start at the expense of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who beat Chennai Super Kings before losing to RCB. KKR will want to return to winning ways at the earliest, with Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell itching to make an impact. With both teams eager to bag a win, an entertaining game beckons in Mumbai.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR Probable 11

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS Probable 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar/Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh

Match Details

KKR vs PBKS, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 1st April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a touch on the slower side with the average first-innings score in IPL 2022 being 145. The pacers should get ample help early on with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down further, enticing the bowlers to vary their pace to make the most of the conditions. Dew is likely to play a big role in the second innings and both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KKR vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa showed his class in the previous game, taking on the spinners and scoring some quick runs in the middle overs. The Sri Lankan is a clean hitter who can shift gears seamlessly. Given the nature of the pitch and KKR's spin-heavy bowling attack, Rajapaksa is a good addition to your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer hasn't had the best of starts to his IPL 2022 campaign and is due for a big one. The KKR captain is a brilliant player of spin and has been in decent form over the last few months. Given his experience of playing at the Wankhede Stadium, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell, like his captain Shreyas Iyer, is due for a big performance in the tournament. While his big-hitting prowess will be handy down the order, Russell's real value lies with the ball in the death overs. With Russell bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh showed glimpses of his fearsome death-bowling skills in the previous game, holding his own against renowned pace-hitter Dinesh Karthik. The left-armer has been Punjab's best bowler in recent seasons and given his variations and ability to nail the yorker, Arshdeep could be backed to pick up a wicket or two.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)

Important stats for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Umesh Yadav - 4 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.00

Odean Smith - 25(8) vs RCB in previous IPL 2022 match

Shreyas Iyer - 298 runs in 11 IPL innings vs PBKS, SR: 121.6

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer,Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan.

