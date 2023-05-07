KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

Punjab Kings have blown hot and cold this season but are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. They have five wins in 10 matches, with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma finding form of late.

As for the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have four wins in 10 matches, struggling to find consistency. They come into the game on the back of a win against the SunRisers Hyderabad and will be keen to sustain their momentum.

The reverse fixture saw Punjab Kings beat the Knight Riders in a rain-curtailed clash. But with both teams looking well-matched on paper, an interesting clash is on the cards in Kolkata.

KKR vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 53

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 53rd match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Monday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 53

Date and Time: May 8th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 players from minor cricketing nations that have impressed in IPL 2023

KKR vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 53

The Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue this season, with the average first-innings score reading 211. Although the previous game saw the pacers pick up seven out of the 10 wickets to fall, there should be help on offer for the spinners as well. Three out of the four matches this season have been won by the team batting first. However, chasing is the preferred option, with dew likely to come into play in Kolkata.

Record in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 211

2nd-innings score: 173

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

KKR vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Rishi Dhawan.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jitesh Sharma (10 matches, 239 runs, SR: 165.97)

Jitesh Sharma has been sensational in a middle-order role for Punjab Kings. He has 239 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 165.97.

With Jitesh consistently getting quick runs in the middle overs, he could be a fine pick for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team,

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (4 matches, 180 runs, SR: 159.29)

Jason Roy has been brilliant since joining the Kolkata Knight Riders this season, scoring 180 runs in four matches. He is striking at 159.29 with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

Given his ability against pace and intent against the spinners this season, Roy is a top pick for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Liam Livingstone (5 matches, 157 runs, SR: 163.54)

Liam Livingstone has done well for the Kings this season, scoring 157 runs in five matches. He has a batting strike rate of 163.54 this season and has picked up two wickets as well.

With Livingstone likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (10 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 21.50)

Varun Chakravarthy has been Kolkata Knight Riders' top wicket-taker this season, picking up 14 wickets in 10 matches. He comes into the game on the back of a sensational death-bowling performance against the SunRisers Hyderabad last week.

With an average of 21.50 this season, Varun is a good addition to your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sam Curran

Sam Curran is one of the best all-rounders in the world and has had his moments this season. He has 192 runs and seven wickets to his name, holding him in good stead.

With Curran likely to be used as an enforcer with both bat and ball in the middle overs, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russel has shown glimpses of form this season. He has 164 runs and seven wickets in ten matches so far. While Russell's bowling has not been used as much, it is his batting prowess that will be relied upon heavily by the Knight Riders.

With Russell due for a big performance, he is a viable captaincy pick for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Arshdeep Singh 16 wickets in 10 matches Shikhar Dhawan 292 runs in 7 matches Jason Roy 180 runs in 4 matches Rinku Singh 316 runs in 10 matches Varun Chakravarthy 14 wickets in 10 matches

KKR vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 53

Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab Kings' go-to bowler this season with 16 wickets in 10 matches. He has consistently picked wickets across all phases of an innings, holding him in high regard.

With Arshdeep impressing against the Knight Riders in the reverse fixture as well, he is a good differential pick in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, click here!

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Poll : 0 votes