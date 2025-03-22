KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s IPL match – March 22, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Despite the rain threat looming over the match, the rivalry between the two teams and the list of unforgettable games they've played in the past has made fans await its start with bated breath.

The two teams had vastly different goals and strategies at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction but appeared to come out of it quite satisfied with the teams they built. With new captains at the helm (Rajat Patidar - RCB, Ajinkya Rahane - KKR) for both teams, it'll be interesting to see who can register a win on their first try.

Let's now turn our attention to three Dream11 differentials who could take this game by storm.

The pace, bounce, and left-arm angle of Spencer Johnson could cause some problems for the RCB batting lineup come matchtime. The Australian seamer, who earned a ₹10 crore payday last season from the Gujarat Titans, had to settle for a lesser amount as KKR shelled out ₹2.8 crore for his services.

While Anrich Nortje's return to fitness and performances in the practice matches seem to be the main talking point for KKR, Johnson could well be the first-choice overseas pacer at the start of the season.

His angle as a left-arm seamer against RCB's predominantly right-handed batting lineup should certainly serve him well in this match. Given his solid wicket-taking record in T20 cricket and good form coming into this match, Johnson could be a potential Dream11 differential.

Jitesh Sharma was unable to cement his place in the Indian T20I setup.

While some may label the buy as overpriced, RCB's acquisition of Jitesh Sharma at the IPL 2025 Auction for ₹11 crore was a smart piece of business. Jitesh slots in perfectly in the RCB middle order as their designated Indian finisher, and should also don the gloves despite Phil Salt's presence.

There aren't many Indian wicketkeeper-batters as destructive as Jitesh and certainly none who can start hitting sixes right from ball one batting in the middle order like he does. In his three-season stint with the Punjab Kings prior to this, Jitesh consistently impressed with his ball-striking abilities, scoring 730 runs overall at a strike rate of 151.13.

Given KKR's lack of proper death bowling options, they could bleed runs toward the backend of the innings, and considering Jitesh's belligerent batting style, he could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture.

Rinku Singh has been one of KKR's most important players in the last couple of seasons and was one of their retentions leading up to IPL 2025. His performances with the bat and on the field will prove crucial in KKR's title defense. Given his stellar performances whenever he takes the field, it's surprising to see his ownership hit differential levels on Dream11.

The southpaw is expected to bat at No. 5 or even higher (depending on the match situation) and his ability to score boundaries and sixes regardless of bowler type makes him a dangerous batter. He enjoys batting at the Eden Gardens and has scored 413 runs at an average of 37.5 and a strike rate of 150.2.

An attacking batter with a penchant for scoring boundaries is a perfect profile for a Dream11 pick, and that makes Rinku Singh an excellent differential.

