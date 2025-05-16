KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 58

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the clash on Saturday, May 17. Here's all you need to know about the KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed second with eight wins in their 11 matches. Rajat Patidar got a finger injury in the last match, so he might play today's match as an impact player. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table with five wins in their last 12 matches. They will have to win the remaining matches to stay in the playoff qualification race.
These two teams have played a total of 35 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 20.
KKR vs RCB Match Details
The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KKR vs RCB, 58th Match
Date and Time: 17th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Pitch Report
The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 424 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
KKR vs RCB Form Guide
KKR - Won 5 of their last 12 matches
RCB - Won 8 of their last 11 matches
KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XI
KKR Playing XI
Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock are unavailable
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana
RCB Playing XI
No injury updates
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk & c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rajat Patidar (impact)
KKR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Phil Salt
Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 239 runs in the last nine matches. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 505 runs in the last 11 matches and is amongst the leading run scorers of the season. Rajat Patidar is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
Sunil Narine
Krunal Pandya and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 211 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last 10 matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakravarthy has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 16 wickets in the last 11 matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler for today's match.
KKR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has an exceptional record. He has smashed 505 runs in the last eleven matches
Sunil Narine
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most crucial picks from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 211 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last 10 matches.
5 Must-Picks for KKR vs RCB, 58th Match
Sunil Narine
Krunal Pandya
Phil Salt
Ajinkya Rahane
Virat Kohli
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: P Salt, R Gurbaz
Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi
All-rounders: K Pandya, S Narine, A Russell
Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, B Kumar
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: P Salt, R Gurbaz, J Sharma
Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi
All-rounders: K Pandya, S Narine
Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, H Rana
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS