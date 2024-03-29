KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 10

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a great start to the 2024 season as they won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs, thanks to Andre Russell and Harshit Rana. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

These two sides have locked horns 33 times, out of which Kolkata Knight Riders have won 19 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won only 14 matches.

KKR vs RCB Match Details

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 29 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs RCB, 10th Match

Date and Time: 29th March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier in the first innings at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 354 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 out of their 17 matches played at this venue, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won only 46 of their 90 home matches.

KKR vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W L W L W

RCB - W L L W W

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer ©, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Faf du Plessis ©, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his dominance in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he smashed 54 runs. Dinesh Karthik is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the fan-favorite player in today's match. He has an average of 32 and 39 against Kolkata Knight Riders and at this venue respectively. Faf du Plessis is another good batter pick who has an average of 63 at this venue.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Glenn Maxwell and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Cameron Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with the bat but also show their performance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Mitchell Starc. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him. Mohammed Siraj is another good bowler who has taken 21 wickets in 17 matches at this venue.

KKR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is the kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially at this venue. He has smashed 396 runs and taken 12 wickets in just 15 head-to-head matches. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 468 runs in just 13 matches at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs RCB, 10th Match

Andre Russell

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Faf du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: R Singh, S Iyer, Faf du Plessis, V Kohli

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, G Maxwell, C Green

Bowlers: M Siraj, M Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: R Singh, S Iyer, Faf du Plessis, V Kohli, V Iyer

All-rounders: A Russell, G Maxwell, C Green

Bowlers: M Siraj, M Starc