KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a fine start to their IPL campaign with a dominating win against the Mumbai Indians. Although Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were brilliant with the bat, they will want their bowlers to step up sooner rather than later as well.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, did not have the best of starts, coming up short against the Punjab Kings. They have a decent roster with the duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell holding the key for them.

With either side keen to get an all-important win and build some early momentum, another entertaining game is on the cards in Kolkata.

KKR vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 9

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the ninth match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: April 6th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

KKR vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 9

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to be a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score across the last three IPL matches reading 207. While pacers have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets in those three matches, the spinners should also have a big say in the outcome of the match. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with dew bound to come into play as the match progresses.

Last 3 IPL matches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 207

2nd-innings score: 193

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

KKR vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

Reece Topley is unlikely to play in this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22 off 16 in the previous game vs PBKS)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed glimpses of his ability against the Punjab Kings with a 16-ball 22. Gurbaz has a decent record in T20I cricket with 1019 runs at a strike rate of 134.26.

With Dinesh Karthik likely to bat in the lower order, Gurbaz stands out as a good option for your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (82 off 49 in the previous game vs MI)

Virat Kohli started his IPL season in some style, scoring 82 runs off just 49 balls against the Mumbai Indians. Kohli is one of the best batters in IPL history with an IPL average of 36.64.

With Kohli also having a decent record in Kolkata, he is a must-have in your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (1/40 in the previous game vs PBKS)

Sunil Narine had a lukewarm outing against the Punjab Kings, picking up a wicket while conceding 40 runs in his four overs. Narine is KKR's best bowling option with an IPL average of 25.23.

With Narine also capable of adding value with the bat, he is a good addition to your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (1/21 in the previous game vs MI)

Mohammed Siraj had a good start to his IPL campaign as well with figures of 1/21 in his four overs against the Mumbai Indians. Siraj has improved in leaps and bounds in white-ball cricket, holding his own with the new ball and in the death overs.

With Siraj in good form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was adjudged the Player of the Match in RCB's win against the Mumbai Indians, scoring a fine fifty at the top of the order. Du Plessis has a brilliant record in IPL cricket with an average and strike rate of 34.76 and 131.22, respectively.

With Du Plessis in pristine form over the last few months, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain for your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the IPL and for good reason. Russell has an IPL batting strike rate of 177.99 and is set to play his 100th IPL game.

While Russell's batting ability holds him in good stead, he is also expected to play a role with the ball, making him a good captaincy choice for your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 82(49) in the previous game Andre Russell 35(19) in the previous game Sunil Narine 1/40 in the previous game Nitish Rana 24(17) in the previous game Mohammed Siraj 1/21 in the previous game

KKR vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 9

KKR captain Nitish Rana had a decent outing against the Punjab Kings, scoring 24 runs in 17 balls albeit in a middle-order role. Rana is a proven performer in the IPL, scoring at least 300 runs every season he has been with the KKR franchise.

With Rana likely to move to the top order, he could be a fine differential pick for your KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (c)

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

