3 players who can replace Rajat Patidar at RCB for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 has been a season of injuries and players pulling out. Joining this list is Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar. Ahead of their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB announced this latest development.

In a statement released today, RCB confirmed that Rajat Patidar, one of their star players, will miss the entire season due to an Achilles heel injury.

Expressing their disappointment at the news, RCB wished Patidar a speedy recovery and pledged their continued support during his rehabilitation process. While the management and coaches have not yet announced a replacement player for Patidar, RCB remains confident in the team's ability to perform at the highest level in his absence.

Here, we take a look at three players who could possibly replace Rajat Patidar for RCB in IPL 2023:

#3 Rohan Kunnummal

Rohan Kunnummal has been in fine form

Rohan Kunnummal has been in sparkling form in the domestic circuit and could be snapped up in place of Rajat Patidar. The Kerala opener has already caught the attention of the national selectors. He scored four centuries in five First-Class matches a few months ago.

He was also in roaring form in the Vijay Hazare trophy. He smashed a 28-ball 77 against Arunachal Pradesh and then followed it up with a sublime 134 against Goa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

He will gain a lot in the RCB camp and will offer plenty of cushion and depth to a side that already has Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell.

#2 Saurabh Kumar

Saurabh Kumar is a solid spinner

Orthodox left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh Saurabh Kumar could be another replacement for Rajat Patidar. Saurabh has been in stellar form in the Ranji Trophy and was even named in India’s Test squad for the series against Bangladesh.

In the 2019-20 domestic season, the left-arm spinner had 44 wickets at 21.09 in eight Ranji Trophy games. This included five five-wicket hauls.

In 2020-21, he snapped up 70 wickets in 13 first-class games. He is known for his accuracy and is always challenging the batters. He can add another dimension to the RCB bowling attack and will give them the luxury of having all bases covered.

#1 Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran can be a solid batting addition

Abhimanyu Easwaran, the 27-year-old skipper of India A from Bengal, boasts an impressive record in all formats of cricket. In 78 First-class games, he has averaged 45.33, and in as many List A games, he has averaged 46.24, amassing over 5000 FC and 3000 List A runs. Despite his impressive record, he has not yet made his debut for India.

In T20s, Easwaran has scored 728 runs in 27 matches with an average of 38.31, including one century and three half-centuries. Although he is yet to play in the IPL, he could be snapped up by RCB and will offer a lot of solidity at the top of the order for the side.

