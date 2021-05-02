KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 3rd, 2021

Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a commanding position as far as the IPL 2021 points table is concerned, with five wins in seven games. They are well on course for a playoff finish, with their bowling attack impressing this season. While the RCB's middle-order duo of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers has been in good form, Virat Kohli's timid returns are a cause for concern. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have enough depth and balance in their squad to return to winning ways after suffering a tough loss against Punjab Kings last week. With Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar also finding their feet in the top-order, the RCB will fancy a win on Monday.

Their opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, are in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 table with just two wins to their name. Despite boasting some quality players in Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, Kolkata have struggled to click as a unit. A couple of changes are expected of the former IPL champions with Shubman Gill's place in the side being in danger. But they have ample squad depth, with the likes of Karun Nair and Sheldon Jackson waiting eagerly for a chance to showcase their potential in IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will fancy their chances of a win, with Virat Kohli and co. winning their last four games against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, KKR cannot be taken lightly at any cost and they will rely on pacer Pat Cummins to come up with the goods early on. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket to kickstart another week of IPL 2021 action.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Scott Kuggleijn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill/Karun Nair, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav/Shivam Mavi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar/Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 30, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 3rd May 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with some help on offer for both batsmen and bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Although there isn't much swing on offer, the pacers will look to take pace off the ball to make the most out of the surface. As the match progresses, both teams will revert to their spinners with ample turn on offer for the twakers. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss on Monday.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KKR vs RCB)

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dan Sams, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dan Sams, Pat Cummins, Kyle Jamieson, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers