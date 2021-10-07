KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 54

Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking centrestage at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are the hot favorites to clinch the fourth and final IPL 2021 playoff spot. Despite injuries to Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson, KKR have done well to stay ahead in the race for fourth spot. However, they face a decent Royals side who are all but out of contention for a place in the playoffs. But with the likes of Sanju Samson and Chetan Sakariya in the RR's ranks, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

KKR vs RR Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib al Hasan/Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine

RR XI

Lokesh Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Match Details

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 54

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch has been on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost. The batters will look to make full use of the powerplay conditions, with the pitch slowing down as the innings progresses.The pacers will look to take the pace off deliveries, a handy tactic at the venue. With dew coming into play, both teams would ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. Although 150 should be par on this ground, both teams are capable of breaching the 170-mark.

Today's KKR vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been one of the top runscorers in IPL 2021, with the Royals captain able to convert his starts into big ones. Although he hasn't scored many runs in his last two outings, Samson can be backed to overturn his form and end his IPL 2021 campaign on a high.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Unlike Samson, Shubman Gill hasn't had the best of IPL 2021 campaigns for KKR. However, he did score a fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at this very venue earlier in the week. With some form on his side, Gill should be a must-have in your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been fairly consistent for Kolkata Knight Riders, with his off-spin proving to be a viable asset in the middle overs. Narine's pinch-hitting ability also adds value to the KKR set-up, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman's variations are a handful on any pitch. With the nature of the Sharjah track being on the slower side, Mustafizur's cutters should prove to be a handful. Given his form, Rahman should be a good addition to your KKR vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (RR) - 796 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 600 points

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) - 569 points

Important Stats for KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 483 runs in 13 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 43.91

Shubman Gill: 296 runs in 13 IPL 2021 matches, SR: 117.92

Varun Chakravarthy: 15 wickets in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 23.33

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia, Venkatesh Iyer, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

KKR vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Andre Russell, Chetan Sakariya, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Edited by Samya Majumdar