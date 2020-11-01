KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 54 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dubai.

Although both teams aren't out of the reckoning for a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs, they find themselves with a mountain to climb. KKR and RR are placed 7th and 6th respectively, and although they can get to 14 points, they have the worst net run rates among all the teams who can still make it to the playoffs.

While KKR fell to the already eliminated Chennai Super Kings in a last-over thriller in their previous game, RR are on the back of consecutive victories. Ben Stokes' pyrotechnics at the top of the order and Sanju Samson's able contributions have taken them across the line in run-chases, and they'll need their overseas stars to step up in this game.

RR and KKR will be on the lookout for a convincing win in this IPL 2020 game. If they fail to achieve the same, the winner of the game will need a couple of other favourable results to seal a top-4 spot.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Jofra Archer

Archer is in contention for the Purple Cap in IPL 2020

With 19 wickets in 13 games, Jofra Archer is a clear contender for the IPL 2020 Purple Cap. The Englishman has single-handedly shouldered the wicket-taking burden for RR and has picked up half of the wickets taken by the team's pacers in IPL 2020.

Even among spinners, Shreyas Gopal is RR's next-highest wicket-taker with a mere 9 scalps. And against KKR, who've suffered one top-order collapse too many in IPL 2020, Archer will once again be in the spotlight.

Advertisement

With all to play for against a favourable opposition, Archer is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan's leadership tenure hasn't gone to plan

Eoin Morgan took over as KKR's captain roughly midway through IPL 2020, and his tenure at the helm hasn't gone to plan so far. The 2-time IPL champions have nosedived from a comfortable 4th to 7th, and their captain will need to bring his A-game to the party in the final league stage encounter.

Morgan has been KKR's third-highest run-scorer with 350 runs, but has vehemently refused to bat at his favoured No. 4 position. One of the best in the world at the role, the English white-ball skipper must abandon all foolishness and do what the team needs him to do.

Morgan has to lead from the front this game against RR, who have two leg-spinners in Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia. The 2019 World Cup-winning skipper is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RR IPL 2020 game.

Advertisement

#1 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has found form at the top of the order for RR

Ben Stokes has opened the batting after making a delayed entry in IPL 2020, and despite a few failures initially, RR stuck with their decision. And it has paid off in the last couple of games, as the English southpaw has given his team blistering starts and formed a healthy left-right opening combination with Robin Uthappa.

Stokes is in excellent form, and he'll be up against an unsettled KKR new-ball attack. Pat Cummins hasn't been in good wicket-taking form, while the other KKR pacers aren't exactly known for their prowess in the powerplay. The all-rounder even picked up a couple of wickets in his previous game, and has started to contribute in all departments.

Stokes is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RR IPL 2020 game.