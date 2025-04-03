KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 3, 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with last edition's finalists SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming IPL 2025 match. It is a rematch of the IPL 2024 final, where KKR comfortably defeated SRH to become the three-time champions.

SRH will be out for revenge when they take on KKR at the Eden Gardens. The Hyderabad-based franchise started their new season with a convincing win against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by defeats against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

Even KKR have registered only one win in their first three matches. Both teams will be desperate to get back to the winning track when they take the field at the Eden Gardens. Ahead of the clash between KKR and SRH in IPL 2025, here's a glance at the three players who can prove to be differential picks in the fantasy contests for this game.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (BAT) (KKR)

The Kolkata Knight Riders spent a whopping ₹23.75 crore to acquire Venkatesh Iyer's services at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed batter has disappointed his team's owners so far with his below-par performances with the willow.

However, Iyer is known for making a comeback. He registered two half-centuries in Qualifier 1 and the Final against the SunRisers Hyderabad last season. Also, the conditions in Kolkata seemed decent for batting when KKR battled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at this venue in the IPL 2025 opener.

Considering how the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals batters dominated SRH bowlers, it would not be a bad idea to pick Iyer in the fantasy team for the upcoming IPL 2025 match. If Iyer can get going, he can record another half-century against the Orange Army.

#2 Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR)

In a positive development for all the Kolkata Knight Riders fans, Andre Russell finally bowled in the IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians. There were concerns about Russell's fitness when the team management did not give him a single over during the matches against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals.

With Russell available to bowl, he becomes a must-have in the fantasy team, even though his recent form has not been that great. Russell is a player who can score quick runs with the willow and always chip in with a wicket or two when bowling for the Knight Riders.

#3 Zeeshan Ansari (BOWL) (SRH)

Uncapped spinner Zeeshan Ansari surprised the IPL fans by taking a three-wicket haul on debut for the SunRisers Hyderabad against the Delhi Capitals. Ansari dismissed the trio of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and KL Rahul to help SRH fight against DC in Hyderabad.

When KKR hosted RCB for a match in Kolkata on March 22, left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya (3/29) emerged as the Man of the Match. Ansari is a spinner as well. Hence, if SRH retain him in their playing XI, it would be a good call to pick him in the fantasy team. He scored 102 fantasy points in the last game. With less than 22% of users having him in their team right now, Ansari can prove to be a differential.

