KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 3, 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad will play their fourth match of IPL 2025 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3 in Kolkata. It is the second consecutive away game for the Orange Army. In their last outing in Vizag, the Hyderabad-based franchise lost to the Delhi Capitals.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders will return home after playing two away matches against the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. KKR defeated RR in Guwahati but suffered a comprehensive defeat at the hands of MI in Mumbai. That big loss against MI pushed KKR down to the 10th spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

Being the defending champions, Kolkata will be desperate for a win when they take on Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens. The pitch in Kolkata seemed great for batting during the season opener between KKR and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. A similar track should be on offer for the upcoming game as well.

Ad

Trending

Keeping that in mind, here's a quick look at three players fantasy users can select as captain or vice-captain of their respective teams for the Dream11 contests.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine returned to the playing XI for the match against the Mumbai Indians. However, the Caribbean star could not impress much with the willow. He lost his stumps to Trent Boult early in the powerplay. Even with the ball, Narine returned wicketless.

Ad

Quite a few fantasy users will be skeptical about picking Narine as captain in their fantasy teams, but he has a great record at the Eden Gardens. In fact, he was among the top-scorers for KKR in their previous home match against RCB. He also has a good idea of the line and length to be bowled in Kolkata. Expect Narine to make a big impact as an all-rounder.

#2 Travis Head (BAT) (SRH)

Travis Head could not impress much in last season's matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders because of Mitchell Starc's presence. However, Starc is no longer with KKR. The Knight Riders' bowling lineup certainly looks weaker in IPL 2025 as compared to last season.

Ad

RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashed a half-century each at this venue when they played in the IPL 2025 season opener. Travis Head has looked in decent touch this season. A big knock is due from the Aussie, and it could come at the Eden Gardens tonight.

#3 Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has been unlucky with the willow in the ongoing IPL season. He faced only one ball against the Delhi Capitals before Vipraj Nigam dismissed him via a run-out.

Ad

The SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder was in phenomenal touch heading into this IPL season, scoring a brilliant century in a T20I against England. Although his performances in the initial games have not been that impressive, a player like Abhishek can be backed to fire all cylinders once he gets going.

Also, Abhishek can earn fantasy points with the ball. Thus, it would not be a bad move to pick him as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback