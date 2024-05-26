KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Final

The final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders ended the league stage at the pole position with nine wins of their 14 matches. They then won the Qualifier 1 match against SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. SRH, on the other hand, ended the league stage in the second position as they won eight of their 14 matches. They lost the Qualifier 1 but made an amazing comeback in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals.

These two squads have played a total of 27 head-to-head matches. SunRisers Hyderabad have won nine matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 18 matches.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The final of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs SRH, Final Match

Date and Time: 26th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai supports bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with bowlers playing a crucial role. The last match played here was between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a total of 319 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KKR vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W N/R N/R W W

SRH - W L W N/R W

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Nitish Rana (Impact).

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Ahmed (Impact).

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is smashing in every match possible and has a very good head-to-head record. He has also smashed 463 runs in the last 15 matches. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicketkeeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head has smashed 567 runs in the last 14 matches. Abhishek Sharma has smashed 482 runs and taken two wickets in the last 15 matches. Shreyas Iyer is another good pick for today's match, who has smashed 345 runs in the last 13 matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine is in the best form of his life as he has already smashed 482 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last 13 matches. Andre Russell has smashed 222 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last 13 matches.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Varun Chakaravarthy. Varun Chakaravarthy has already taken 20 wickets in the last 13 matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler who has taken 15 wickets in the last 12 matches.

KKR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine loves performing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He is opening the innings and also completing his quota of four overs. He has already smashed 482 runs and taken 16 wickets in the last 13 matches. He has taken 14 wickets in just 10 venue matches.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He even bowled in the last match played at this venue, and he was able to take two wickets. He has already smashed 482 runs and taken two wickets in the last 15 matches. He has smashed 68 runs and taken four wickets in just six venue matches.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs SRH, Final Match

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Travis Head

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both bowlers and batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen

Batters: A Sharma, S Iyer, V Iyer, T Head, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: P Cummins, V Chakaravarthy, M Starc

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen, R Gurbaz

Batters: A Sharma, T Head, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: P Cummins, V Chakaravarthy, M Starc, T Natarajan

