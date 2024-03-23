KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kokata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Knight Riders had a mediocre IPL 2023 season as they won only six of their 14 matches, finishing seventh in the points table. Sunrisers, too, had a terrible IPL 2023 season. However, SRH will be led by experienced pacer, Pat Cummins, and will look to have improved performance.

These two sides have locked horns 25 times, out of which Kolkata Knight Riders have won 16 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only 9 matches.

KKR vs SRH Match Details

The 3rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs SRH, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 23rd March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as bowlers. Batting is relatively easier in the first innings at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won 47 out of their 81 matches played at this venue, while Sunrisers have won 3 of their 9 matches played at this venue.

KKR vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - L W L W W

SRH - L L L L W

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klassen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his dominance last season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has smashed 70 runs in the last three head-to-head innings. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is a name that every cricket fan has in their mind as a finisher in T20 World Cup. He showed his aggression both in IPL 2023 as well as international cricket. He has smashed a total of 310 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 143 at this venue. Shreyas Iyer is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 421 runs in just 15 head-to-head matches.

All-rounders

Andre Russell

Aiden Markram and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Mitchell Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The pitch conditions will heavily favor them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another good bowler who has taken 32 wickets in 27 head-to-head matches.

KKR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is a kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially at a this venue. He has smashed 805 runs and taken 32 wickets in just 37 matches at this venue. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has smashed 205 runs in just 5 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad at a superb strike rate of 146.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs SRH, 3rd Match

Aiden Markram

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Marco Jansen

Mitchell Starc

Kokata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kokata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen

Batters: R Singh, S Iyer, T Head

All-rounders: S Narine, A Markram, A Russell (c), M Jansen (vc)

Bowlers: B Kumar, M Starc, P Cummins

Kokata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen

Batters: R Singh

All-rounders: S Narine (vc), A Markram (c), A Russell, M Jansen

Bowlers: B Kumar, M Starc, P Cummins, S Sharma, V Chakravarthy