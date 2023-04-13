KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant in the IPL this season with two wins in three matches so far. While their batters have stepped up, it has been the KKR's spin trio of Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine who have been key to their success.

SunRisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, finally returned to winning ways in their previous outing against the Punjab Kings. They have a well-balanced side with the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram eager to continue their fine form.

With either side looking to sustain their momentum, a cracker of a contest beckons in Kolkata.

KKR vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 19th match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Friday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: April 14th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 Mankading attempts in IPL that created a buzz

KKR vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 19

The pitch in Kolkata should be a good one to bat on with the previous game seeing the Kolkata Knight Riders post a first-innings total of 204. Spin played a big role in that game, with spinners registering aggregate figures of 18.4-0-127-12. Pacers may also get some help early on with the new ball, holding them in good stead. Chasing would still be the preferred option with dew likely to play a part as the match progresses.

in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 204

2nd-innings score: 123

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

KKR vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (41 T20Is, 710 runs, SR: 148.23)

Heinrich Klaasen is yet to get some prominent game time in the IPL with the bat. Klaasen has a fine record in T20Is with 710 runs and a strike rate of 148.23. He is a decent player of both pace and spin and has been in decent form over the last few months as well.

With Klaasen due for a big score, he is a good addition to your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rinku Singh (3 matches, 98 runs, SR: 168.97)

Rinku Singh has been brilliant for the Knight Riders this season with 98 runs in three matches. He comes into the game on the back of a stunning cameo against the Gujarat Titans, smashing five sixes off the last five balls of the match to help KKR win the contest.

With the southpaw being in decent form over the last two matches, he is a fine pick for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (37 off 21 in the previous game vs PBKS)

Aiden Markram had a solid outing in the previous game against the Punjab Kings, scoring 37 runs off 21 balls. Markram has a fine record in the IPL with 564 runs in 20 matches with a strike rate of 135.90.

Given his added off-spin ability as well, Markram is a must-have in your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.60)

Varun Chakravarthy has been one of the top performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders this season. He has five wickets in three matches with an average of 13.60. Varun picked up four wickets in his last outing at Eden Gardens, holding him in high stead.

With the conditions also suiting him, Varun is a top pick for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has been one of SunRisers Hyderabad's top performers since last season, scoring over 500 runs across 17 matches. Tripathi also comes into the game on the back of a match-winning fifty against the Punjab Kings.

With Tripathi in decent form, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has not been able to hit his stride in the IPL this season, scoring 36 runs in three matches. Although Russell is not currently bowling, his batting ability is what sets him apart. He has an IPL strike rate in excess of 170 and has a good record at Eden Gardens.

With Russell capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, he is a viable captaincy pick for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 109 runs in 3 matches Andre Russell 36 runs in 3 matches Sunil Narine 6 wickets in 3 matches Venkatesh Iyer 120 runs in 3 matches Umran Malik 4 wickets in 3 matches

KKR vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 19

Umran Malik has shown glimpses of his ability in the IPL this season, picking up four wickets in three matches. Umran is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and has been pretty consistent in the last year or so as well.

Given his ability and KKR's struggles against raw pace, Malik is a fine differential pick for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Venky Iyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Umran Malik

Poll : 0 votes