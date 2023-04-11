3 Mankading attempts in IPL that created a buzz

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket in a nail-biting last-ball finish. In a match that witnessed many twists and turns, it was LSG who held their nerve to win the bragging rights over RCB.

Batting first, RCB posted a mighty 212/2 at the end of their 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell. In reply, LSG were reduced to 23/3 at the end of 4 overs.

However, LSG recovered through quick-fire half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, lighting up the Chinaswamy Stadium with breathtaking fireworks. RCB fought back however and the match was poised at 1 run needed off 1 ball with Avesh Khan on-strike and Harshal Patel with the ball in hand.

Harshal Patel was running in to bowl when he realized that the non-striker Ravi Bishnoi had backed up far too much before the delivery had been released. Patel tried to Mankad him but missed the stumps and threw the ball at the stumps much ahead in his follow-through.

The umpire gave it not-out as Patel ran far too ahead before dislodging the bails. This incident has been perhaps the biggest talking point in a game that witnessed several spectacular moments.

On that note, let’s discuss the 3 Mankading Instances in the IPL.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab) vs Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in IPL history to become a victim of 'Mankading'. Chasing 184 runs, RR fell short by 14 runs in the end. However, the result was overshadowed by the the dismissal of the Englishman.

Buttler, who was batting on 69, was 'Mankaded' by Ashwin for backing up too far in the 13th over. This incident raised serious arguments revolving around the laws and spirit of the game.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin (Delhi Capitals) vs Aaron Finch (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Ashwin was picked by the Delhi Capitals before the 2020 edition of the IPL. Prior to the competition, DC head coach Ricky Ponting had advised Ashwin against Mankading.

Thus, in a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ashwin warned Aaron Finch at the non-strikers' end, leaving Ricky Ponting and the internet in splits. After the match, Ashwin tweeted that it was his final warning in the competition.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) vs Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings)

Last week, Ravichandran Ashwin warned his national team-mate Shikhar Dhawan of not leaving his crease prior to the release of the ball. The incident occurred in a game between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings that resulted in a narrow win for the Dhawan-led PBKS side.

The cameramen were quick to turn the cameras towards Jos Buttler, who is now a teammate of Ravichandran Ashwin and shares a healthy relationship with him.

With that, we conclude our piece on 3 Mankad Instances in the IPL that created a buzz. What are your views on Mankading? Let us know in the comments section below.

