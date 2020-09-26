KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 8 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) features the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Both teams are yet to open their account in the tournament so far - KKR were thrashed by the Mumbai Indians, while SRH registered an unfortunate loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the team composition of both teams heading into this game. Mitchell Marsh is likely to miss the reminder of IPL 2020, and either Kane Williamson or Mohammad Nabi could take his place in the SRH playing XI. The Orange Army suffered an embarrassing batting collapse against RCB, and they have a lot to ponder over regarding the composition of their middle order.

KKR, on the other hand, struggled without a recognised all-rounder at No. 7, with Nikhil Naik undertaking the role. The 2-time IPL champions were also greatly impacted by the form of their overseas recruits, with Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell having off-nights.

Ahead of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Nitish Rana

Rana couldn't capitalise on his start in his first IPL 2020 game

Nitish Rana did get off to a decent start after coming in at No. 4 against MI, but he was dismissed by an excellent catch from Hardik Pandya in the deep. The southpaw's form will be crucial to KKR's fortunes in IPL 2020, and he has historically performed well in the first few games of a season as well.

Rana seemed to be in good touch against MI, and he could capitalise on his form to register a big score against SRH. With Rashid Khan being the only major threat in the middle overs, the Delhi captain could make merry against the likes of Abhishek Sharma.

Rana is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#2 David Warner

Warner was unlucky against RCB

Another batsman who seemed to be in excellent touch in his first IPL 2020 game, David Warner's innings was cut short by an unfortunate run out at the non-striker's end.

The Australian has won the Orange Cap in three separate seasons, and he has done so by ensuring that failures are few and far between. Warner will be up against a new-ball attack that is either inexperienced - Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti - or low on confidence - Pat Cummins and Sandeep Warrier.

The SRH captain is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine didn't do too well with the bat in his first IPL 2020 game

Sunil Narine didn't do too well with the bat against MI, and he was troubled by the pace and bounce of Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson. His short-ball woes are well-chronicled, but SRH arguably don't have the fire in their bowling attack to seriously challenge the West Indian.

Narine was as economical as ever with the ball, and even picked up the wicket of a dangerous-looking Saurabh Tiwary. With KKR struggling at the death in the previous game, he might be entrusted with the most important overs of the innings, thereby increasing the likelihood of him taking wickets.

Narine is the best candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 game.